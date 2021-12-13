2 Key Bitcoin Trading Metrics Suggest BTC Price Has Hit A Low By CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. 2 Key Bitcoin Trading Metrics Suggest BTC Price Has Hit A Low



The price of () has been struggling to maintain support at $ 47,500 since the December 4 crash, a move that wiped out more than $ 840 million in leveraged long futures contracts. The move down came after the emergence of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and recent data showing that US inflation has reached a 40-year high.

Cryptocurrency Market Expects Recovery Ahead of Key US Inflation Data Release

Price of the Bitcoin / USD pair on FTX. Source: TradingViewWhile newcomers may have been spooked by the 26% price correction in the past month, whales and avid investors like MicroStrategy increased their positions. On December 9, MicroStrategy announced that it had acquired 1,434 Bitcoin, increasing its stake to 122,478 BTC.

According to some analysts, the reason for the weakness of the Bitcoin price was the fear of the risk that Evergrande (HK :), a major Chinese property developer, defaulted on its US dollar debt on December 9. The $ 1.1 billion Bitcoin options expiration on Dec. 10 could also have played a major factor as the bears made a $ 300 million profit.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph