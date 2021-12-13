2022 might see DOGE, SHIB fall, but the real winners will be …

As 2021 draws to a close, certain crypto topics are expected to gain momentum and strength in 2022. According to Messari’s latest report, In fact,

“Crypto, or the recently in vogue ‘Web3’, is an unstoppable force in the long run.”

Metaverse and Web3

Economist Natasha Che agrees, with Che recently opine that “mass adoption of web 3 technology is just beginning.” Institutions are growing in Web3 services and the Metaverse space. According to another report, SK Square Co., the investment arm of Korea’s oldest conglomerate, is accelerating in the sector. A statement made by Managing Director Huh Seok-joon suggested,

“Our business needs to evolve towards the metaverse.”

However, at this point, Web3 might not be enjoying the kind of appeal that DeFi had throughout the year. The question is, will that change come next year?

Web3 companies reportedly don’t currently have many paying customers. But that may soon change to a “multi-million dollar opportunity,” according to Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood. In an interview with CNBC, she said,

“[Metaverse is] a great idea that will likely infiltrate, as will technology, anyway, all sectors in ways we can’t even imagine right now. “

On that note, Brock Pierce, president of the Bitcoin Foundation, believes that we can “expect a battle between the crypto native metaverse and those launched by games and corporate entities like Meta.” This message really resonates with many crypto enthusiasts.

Actor Keanu Reeves recently commented that Meta’s Metaverse will not support innovation, as he explained that the concept is older than Facebook.

Pioneers

In addition to Web3, Che also predicted that blockchain games, L1, L2 proof-of-stake platforms, and cross-chain solutions will be the winners as we approach the new year. Her additional,

“The good news is that the cryptocurrency hype has drawn a lot of game design talents into the space. At least some of your work will start to pay off in 2022. Watch out for serious players like Gala Games. “

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban is also psychic about “new and unique” crypto applications that can “replace existing business processes.”

Who are the underperformers?

Another area of ​​interest for 2022 is meme coins. Dogecoin miners topped $ 1 billion in revenue recently, despite its sideways price action. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu had fallen by 34.2% in one month, at the time of writing this report.

The resilient community is likely to continue to invest in memes for the next year. However, Che believe that the sector could underperform in 2022. He concluded,

“Like GameStop, these tokens disproportionately benefited from stimulus / easing controls. As those forces are reversed and inflation declines, discretionary cash spending for small retail investors, the market capitalization rankings for Doge and Shiba may have to go down. “

This is a machine translation of our English version.