3 keys to ‘Person of the year’ to be smarter

Becoming like Elon Musk is practically impossible. Amassing a $ 279 billion fortune and owning a host of leading-edge companies is only available to a select few. However, the richest man in the world has given three keys that for him are essential to get where he has arrived.

According to Musk, three tricks can be applied to learn faster and be smarter. In this way, you will be a little closer to achieving what today is considered professional success – you can also find success in small things, of course -. These are the tricks that Musk recommends, which is not that he has discovered anything new:

Surround yourself with people who add

Musk surrounds himself with those who know the most about topics that he does not master Getty Images

It’s essential for Musk to surround himself with people who are experts in their respective fields. At SpaceX, his space transportation company, he wants the most knowledgeable. At Tesla, for electric cars, the same. And this principle applies in all its facets.





Read also

Hector Farrés

In this way, you always make sure you are constantly learning and acquire new knowledge faster. In addition, he affirms that these types of people motivate him to continue improving on his own.

Read all kinds of articles and books

FElon Musk, Person of the Year for TIME Magazine TIME / Reuters

We often read books and articles that are to our liking. This, for Musk, is a serious mistake. The richest man in the world has said on occasion that he forces himself to read things that he has no idea about or that he directly does not like and that makes him very lazy.

This effort helps him to obtain new knowledge that he would not have otherwise been able to, since he would never have launched into reading about subjects that are alien to him, very dense or that do not attract his attention. Thus, according to him, intelligence is gained.

See wisdom as a tree

If he hadn’t been interested in electric batteries, a very dense subject, he might never have founded Tesla Aly Song / Reuters

“First you have to understand the fundamental principles, and then go to the small details to differentiate yourself from others,” Musk replied to a Reddit user who asked him what his method was to have his intellectual capacity.

According to Musk’s theory, which makes a lot of sense, first you have to focus on the trunk, which will be in charge of supporting the branches, which in turn will support the leaves. Thus, going from more general and basic to more specialized, better learning will be achieved and knowledge will be absorbed in an optimized way.





Read also

Hector Farrés

If the method were made from more specific to more general, it is highly likely to find itself in the midst of technicalities that are impossible to understand, since the basic notions would be needed, and something that could perhaps be applied in the professional field would end up being abandoned.