$ 300,000 NFT was sold for just $ 3,000

A typographical error cost a salesperson of $ 277,000. NFT (non-fungible token) that put a new collection on the internet for sale.

In the midst of the boom in animal illustrations sold as NFT, user Max wanted to put on the market a “boring monkey (Bored Ape) “ to 75 coins ethereum, currently valued for almost 300 thousand dollars.

However, on the sale he wrote 0.75 ethereum, the equivalent of $ 3,000. By the time he realized it, it was already sold.

“How it happened? I guess it was a concentration error, ”Max told CNET . “I list a lot of items every day and I just wasn’t paying proper attention. I instantly saw the error when my finger clicked on the mouse, but a bot sent a transaction with more than 8 eth [34,000 mil dólares] of gas tariffs, so it was instantly removed before I could click cancel, and so $ 250,000 was gone. “

Interestingly, the NFT They are criticized for sky-high transaction fees: the robot looking for the best deals on the web paid $ 34,000 to buy the $ 3,000 digital item. And even so, it was a very low price to the supposed total value of the piece.

“Sometimes you shit it, you make a bad purchase, you run out of gas, you send ethereum to the wrong wallet or you have a mistake for the big toes,” said the seller on his Twitter account. “It will happen. But, letting it occupy your mind even for a second after it can no longer affect the outcome is simply hurting yourself twice. “

There is no way to get your money back

Although it is true, these problems usually occur even in the largest banks, a communication between affected / beneficiary can allow the money to be recovered or, in any case, the cancellation of the transaction. In the case of NFT, There is no way.

There are 10 thousand Bored ape, each of which mixes and matches certain attributes (laser eyes, sunglasses, etc.) to create a portrait with the aesthetic qualities of a mid-2000s gamer avatar.

However, the NFT It’s not about the quality of the artwork: it’s about speculation and perceived value. And this “boring monkey” club is an exclusive one, with owners including celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and Steph Curry. They were originally sold for 0.08 ethereum, about $ 320, but now they cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

