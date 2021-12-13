90% of all bitcoins have already been mined: they estimate when the rest of the total supply will be mined

So far, 18.89 million units have already been mined and circulated, out of a maximum of 21 million of these cryptocurrencies.

About 90% of the total amount of bitcoin that will ever exist has already been mined, according to data from blockchain tracker Blockchain.com.

Until this Monday the total number of bitcoins that have been mined and circulating is 18.89 million units, out of a maximum of 21 million cryptocurrencies. The total supply of bitcoin is limited and it is predefined in your protocol.

It took almost 12 years mining 90% of all bitcoins, since its first digital currencies were mined on January 9, 2009, reports the CoinDesk portal. The remaining 10% of the total supply would be drawn up to February 2140, taking into account that the rate of production of new bitcoins is reduced by half every four years, in a predetermined execution known as ‘halving’.

The asset was sold for less than $ 0.10, when 10% of the total supply was extracted in early 2010, and its price oscillated around $ 7.50 when 50% of its total was mined in December 2012. This Monday, bitcoin is trading at around $ 48,000, having lost 30.2% of its value since its maximum of more than $ 69,000, registered on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko.

