A Cuban who has lived 30 years in Belarus deported for protesting against the Lukashenko regime

55-year-old Cuban Roberto Valdés Casanueva, who has lived in Belarus for 30 years, was deported to Cuba, informs Svaboda.org, digital portal of the Belarusian service of Radio Free Europe / Radio Libertad (RFE / RL).

Valdés Casanueva was arrested on November 11, 2020, after participating in a protest after the Belarusian opposition denounced fraud in the electoral elections in which Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in the power of the former Soviet republic since 1994, will be proclaimed the winner.

Valdés Casanueva has lived and worked in Belarus for 30 years. He is fluent in Russian and has three children, one of them a minor. He has worked as a graphic designer, according to the Belarusian opposition portal dissident.by, and is a member of the Belarusian Designers Union. After more than a year in a Detention Center, He was deported to Cuba on December 10.

Belarusian opposition leaders condemned the Cuban’s deportation on social media. Franak Viacorka, an advisor to Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, a Belarusian opposition leader in exile, described how heartbreaking the farewell of Valdés Casanueva to his youngest son at the airport.

“Piercing. Cuban citizen Roberto Valdés Casanueva says goodbye to his son before his forced deportation from Belarus. A year ago, fHe was arrested after a peaceful protest and spent a year in prison. He has a family and three children in Belarus. He has lived here 30 years “, wrote Viacorka on his Twitter account.

The Cuban tried for a long time to become a Belarusian citizen, but he was constantly rejected, according to a report by Radio Martí, based on the interview he gave to Svaboda a Belarusian who met Valdés Casanueva in prison in December 2020.

He graduated from the Academy of Arts in Havana and married a Belarusian woman in Cuba, more than 30 years ago.. She had to return to her country to care for her sick mother, and Valdés Casanueva went to live with his wife. He has been married three and is now divorced.

Belarusian Vadim Sukhoidz said that the Cuban had criticized Lukashenko, an ally of the Havana regime, from the beginning, and had said that in Belarus what happened in Cuba was repeating itself.

The Cuban described Ernesto Guevara as a murderer who shot prisoners. Regarding Fidel Castro, he said that he promised elections, but that there were never again democratic elections on the island.