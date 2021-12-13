A ‘Monster Bullish Move’ Means Whales Could Secure Next Bitcoin Price Rise By CoinTelegraph



A "monstrous bull move" means whales could secure the next Bitcoin price surge



The whales of () are in the limelight this week as buying and selling habits divide the BTC price narrative.

New findings from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant show that derivatives investors are leading the way when it comes to bullish bets on Bitcoin.

2 Key Bitcoin Trading Metrics Suggest BTC Price Has Hit A Low

BTC’s ‘phenomenal’ price indicator favors the upside The second half of November produced a marked spike in the buy / sell ratio on the large derivatives trading platform Deribit, and for collaborating analyst Cole Garner, this is a sign confident that price action will react positively in the short term.

