A new Messi vs Cristiano! Defined the keys to the last 16 for the Champions Leauge: PSG-United, Real Madrid-Benfica

2021-12-12

Football has given us a new opportunity to enjoy two new confrontations between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when the PSG Y Manchester United for the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league. Other important keys were between the Real Madrid, who had luck and will play against the Portuguese Benfica, while the Bayern Munich will play against a classic rival, such as the Atlético de Madrid.

In addition, Inter Milan will play their place in the quarterfinals with Dutch Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool with Austrian Salzburg, and Juventus with Sporting Portugal. Also: When was the last time that FC Barcelona played the Europa League, formerly known as the UEFA Cup? The clash between the reigning Champions of the Champions, Chelsea, and the French Ligue 1 champions, Lille, completes the program of the round of 16. The first leg matches will take place on February 15-16 and 22-23, while the return is scheduled for March 8-9 and 15-16. The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be held on Friday, March 18.

– PSG vs United – The PSG, who hopes to be able to count on Neymar, injured, for the round of 16 tie, he will live a new duel against the ‘Red Devils’, his executioners in the round of 16 in 2019. It will be the occasion for the two players with the most Ballons d’Or to meet again, Messi (7) and Ronaldo (5), and they have marked football. Their last clash was in the group stage in December 2020, without an audience due to the pandemic, when Barcelona fell 0-3 to the Juventus, with two goals from the Portuguese star.

This battle between the two greatest players of the time has been experienced 36 times, two of them in the semifinals of the tournament: CR7 won in 2008/2009 with the same Manchester Y Messi emerged victorious in 2010/21 with Barcelona in front of Real Madrid. In addition, the Uruguayan from United, Edinson cavani, will return to the Parc des Princes, who suffered the comeback that the English team made in 2019 against PSG when they were eliminated at home in the same phase after winning the first leg 0-2 (3-3 overall, Manchester passed by goals visiting). This is how the crosses of the knockout stages of the Champions League were paired: Atletico Madrid (ESP) – Bayern Munich (ALE) Liverpool (ING) – Salzburg (AUS) Real Madrid (ESP) – Benfica (POR) Manchester City (ING) – Villareal (ESP) Inter Milan (ITA) – Ajax (HOL) Chelsea (ING) – Lille (FRA) Juventus (ITA) – Sporting Lisbon (POR) PSG (FRA) – Manchester United (ING)

– Review the minute by minute draw of the Champions League round of 16 – 5:23 am: NOT TO BELIEVE! The last balls are for PARIS SAINT-GERMAN and MANCHESTER UNITED! MESSI AND CRISITANO RONALDO WILL FACE FOR THE EIGHTH! 5:22 am: Seventh and penultimate key will be played between English Chelsea and France’s Lille. 5:21 am: The sixth confrontation will be between Sporting Lisbon and Juventus Turin. 5:20 am: The fifth key came out and it is between Italian Inter Milan and the perfect leader of their group Ajax from the Netherlands. 5:19 am: The fourth crossing between the debutant, the Salzburg of Austria, and the English Liverpool comes out. 5:17 am: The third and most interesting pairing is between Atlético de Madrid and the German Bayern Munich. 5:15 am: The second key is between Villarreal of Spain and English Manchester City. 5:13 AM: Arshavin unveils the first round of 16 pairing: BENFIT OF PORTUGAL WILL FACE THE REAL MADRID! 5:10 am: To carry out the draw, there is the new UEFA ambassador, former Russian Arsenal footballer Andreí Arshavin, together with UEFA secretary Giorgio Marchetti.

5:00 am: THE SWEEPSTAKES CEREMONY BEGINS! The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League is taking place this Monday, December 13 in Nyon, Switzerland, home of UEFA. All ready for him lottery of the round of 16 of the Champions League. This Monday the crosses where the Real Madrid you might be unlucky enough to have Chelsea or PSG as your rival in this instance. Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Ajax were the only clubs to finish with full points on six dates, three historic European football with 16 Champions Between the three. See: The latest on the transfer market in Europe Confirmed as top of the group (seeded) BASS DRUM 1 Ajax (NED)

Bayern (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP) Confirmed as group seconds. BASS DRUM 2 Athletic (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting CP (POR) Villarreal (ESP)