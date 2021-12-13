A new music therapy initiative targeting Philadelphia-area hospital workers under pressure

A $ 500,000 initiative was recently launched thanks to a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Hospitals and Health Systems Association (HAP) and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA).

Originally announced in June, the $ 500,000 initiative goes toward a music therapy effort to help stressed hospital workers in the Philadelphia area.

Five Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems – two in the Philadelphia area and two in Montgomery County – will use the music programs offered.

These hospitals will enter the first phase of the initiative and will receive grants of $ 25,000 to facilitate the construction of music therapy programs.

HAP worked with the PA Music Therapy Task Force to select grant recipients. Hospitals and health systems will be added during the second and third phases of the program.

The initiative takes into account hospital employees who have responded and continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Health workers across the Commonwealth have selflessly and tirelessly cared for patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, often at the cost of their own physical and mental health,” said Andy Carter, CEO of HAP.

Penn State Health’s Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is the only non-Philadelphia, non-Montco healthcare system participating in the initiative.

The four hospitals in the Philadelphia region, the health systems enrolled in the initiative are:

Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus (North Philadelphia)

Pottstown Hospital (West Montgomery County)

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (East Norriton)

Multiple Jefferson Health campuses

The state program will support the well-being of hospital employees through music therapy programs.

Music therapy is a proven stress reducer; an evidence-based treatment that incorporates music for individual clinical treatment.

The form of therapy can be applied by listening to or playing music, writing music, or a combination of pictures and music designed to evoke emotional responses.

The benefits of music therapy may include lower blood pressure, a greater sense of control, relaxation of muscle tension, reduced heart rate, and increased resilience.

Karl Blischke, CEO of the PCA, called the initiative “an inspiring illustration of the ability of the creative industry to deliver relevant and innovative solutions widely across the Commonwealth.”