a new wave of hikes pushing customers toward “gift” rates

Wave of price increases in Movistar from 2022. The operator has decided to end its strategy of ‘more for more’ and will raise the price of several “old” rates without offering any upgrade in return. Some changes that affect the Fusion rates and also the additional mobile lines.

In the background we have a Telefónica catalog in which the most recent rates are proposed as a more competitive option, where among other aspects we are offered “free” mobiles. Some mobiles that we can get from 0 euros per month, in exchange for staying linked to the company if we do not want to pay a penalty.

The reason given by Telefónica is the same as that used for months by Vodafone: to face the costs in the increase in supply prices. 5G and associated services are not free and premium brands, as opposed to ‘low cost’, seem to have definitively abandoned the price war.

How are Movistar rates that go up in 2022

Not all Movistar rates go up. Currently the operator maintains two parallel Fusion lines, those that since last April 2021 offer “free” smartphones and the old ones, which are the ones that go up.

As of February 7, 2022, all customers with the old Merger rates will see an increase of 3 euros. This increase will not be accompanied by any improvement, as it had happened in the past to “justify” the rise. This is how the different rates will be:

Fusion 0: it will cost € 58 with 300 Mbps or € 65 with 1 GBps.

Fusion starts: between 74 and 81 euros

Fusion Selection: 95 euros

Fusion Plus Fiction: 105 euros

Fusion Plus Soccer: 120 euros

Total Merger: 150 euros

Total Plus Fusion: 175 euros

In addition to Fusion, three of the four Additional mobile line rates will increase by one euro per month, as of February 18, 2022. The additional line M will cost € 8.5 / month for 50 minutes and 5 GB, the Additional L will go from € 12.5 to € 13.50 for 150 minutes and 10 GB and the Additional XL will cost 16 euros for unlimited minutes and 15 GB. The only one that remains is the unlimited one, which will continue to cost 22.50 euros.

Future increases are not ruled out, including that of mobile-only rates. According to our colleagues from Xataka Móvil, we could see that Contract 2 and Contract XL will go up two euros a month each.

The 2021 rates do not go up, but they come with commitment

With the arrival of 1,000 Mbps, Movistar completely renewed its Fusion rates and added new prices for its packages, with the addition that all rates included a “free” smartphone. These associated devices represented a change in the operator’s strategy, which put subsidized mobiles as a claim for customers.

For “0 euros a month” it has once again been a recurring claim in Movistar.

Depending on the chosen Fusion rate, we can get all kinds of devices from 0 euros per month, from entry-level smartphones to video consoles or iPads. These devices require the signing of a contract for the “lease of a mobile terminal for a period of 36 months”. If we unsubscribe there will be no penalty, so we are not facing a permanence itself. However, only at the end of 36 months will we be able to keep the device. In case of disengagement before 3 years, we will have to pay a cost and a penalty if we want to keep the device.

With those rates something was offered in exchange for a higher price. However, customers of the old Fusion rates will find that they start to pay a little more, with no additional improvement announced.

We will have to wait and see what the decision is made by the different Movistar clients. Whether to continue with their current more expensive rate or if they decide to upgrade to one of the new “gift” rates and an equivalent price. The idea of ​​receiving a “free” device is certainly tempting. The only but is that to take advantage of it you must be linked to Movistar for 36 months. Precisely one measure on the line to keep avoiding indentation of mobile customers who are going to the ‘low cost’.

