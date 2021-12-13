A summit as unreal as the «democracy» that defends ›World› Granma

The virtual summit convened by the United States government on December 9-10, with prerecorded speeches from the guests and a totally manipulated agenda, was a demagogic exercise, with zero benefit for the international community and without any proposal to solve the problems most pressing of the world we share.

As a political artifice, it only served to show the increasing isolation, alienation and loss of influence of the most powerful nation on the planet. In a practical sense, the only apparent result is the commitment to allocate 400 million dollars to the political subversion of sovereign states in frank violation of international law.

A few hours have passed since the event ended and few are able to explain or remember what happened there.

The US government lost the opportunity to convene an inclusive meeting to promote cooperation and the search for solutions to any of the problems that most urgently and seriously impact the lives of the majority of the world’s population.

It did not have the will to join forces to confront hunger, malnutrition, poverty and growing inequalities, unhealthy conditions, immigration problems, drug trafficking, organized and cross-border crime, the arms race or climate change. He did not even conceive the idea of ​​convening world leaders to discuss and articulate a concerted response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other communicable diseases. The fact is that the United States cannot provide solutions while its policies are an essential part of such serious problems.

With great demagoguery, he called the unreal meeting under the theme of “democracy”, assumed as the defense of capitalism and applicable only to governments that do not challenge the hegemonic authority of the United States. Such fabrication makes clear the true divisive purpose and interest in diverting world attention from the serious problems facing the American society and political system today.

A country where money outweighs the popular will of the citizens, in which the free sale and irresponsible use of lethal weapons, intervention and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign States, where racism is systemic and the War is the most lucrative business, it has nothing to teach the international community.

As Cuba has been warning, the US government is leading a dangerous campaign, aimed at creating an international schism, dividing the planet and punishing countries that defend progressive projects or do not accept the models imposed by the United States.

Trying to impose a single acceptable recipe for a political system on all countries is, in itself, profoundly undemocratic. It is contrary to the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed in Havana by all the countries of our region, which establishes the commitment to fully respect the inalienable right of every State to choose its political, economic, and social system. and cultural, as an essential condition to ensure peaceful coexistence among nations.

This twisted vision is what leads them to act outside the United Nations, where they suffer increasing isolation due to their repeated challenges to the principles of civilized coexistence, respect for multilateralism and the self-determination of peoples and sovereign equality among its Member States, concepts that today are unacceptable to US rulers.

No more than 80 countries were invited, including Cuba, and it is not surprising, because we are a nation that for almost 63 years has successfully rejected the US claim to subjugate it and has effectively defended its inalienable right to self-determination. At a summit aimed at promoting capitalism, and the central and dominant role of the United States in its promotion, the presence of socialist Cuba should not be expected.

In cooperating to find a solution to the serious problems of the world, the international community will always be able to count on our assistance, with the constructive, active and supportive contribution of Cubans in the search for consensus, to unite wills, to enrich and benefit from the diversity and privilege what unites us instead of what separates us. The international trajectory of the last 60 years supports this statement.

The world demands peace, development, justice, solidarity, cooperation and mutual trust. It does not benefit from division, selectivity, and unilateral impositions.