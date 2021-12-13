A work of art the gala dress of Michelle Marie Colón in Miss Universe 2021

Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2021 became the fourth consecutive Puerto Rican delegate to qualify for the Top 10 of Miss Universe in the past four years.

That meant that she had the opportunity to participate in the competition in evening dress, in which the Puerto Rican queen dazzled.

Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colón faces her big date tonight at Miss Universe.

The Puerto Rican was the fifth contestant to be called to the group of 16 semifinalists.

After being called, the host and comedian Steve Harvey asked her about the bomb dance.

And the 21-year-old, who represented the town of Loíza in the local contest, did not hesitate to teach her how to do some steps.

December 12, 2021 / Eilat Israel / Edition 70 of the Miss Universe Contest where the Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colon represents Puerto Rico and passes in the first 15

Before, he let him know that it would not be difficult for him because it is a dance that comes from our African ancestors.

The contest is celebrated in the city of Eilat, in Israel.

The Puerto Rican raised in Bayamón paraded with ease in a bathing suit.

He showed confidence.

Then he entered the table of ten semi-finalists.

Moment in which they announce the group of ten that passed to the next stage.

The Puerto Rican wore a dress by Israeli designers Eli Biton and Yehuda Biton, father and son.

The dress is inspired by the mountains and the beautiful Israeli Negev desert.

The predominant color is the shades of yellow and mustard that symbolize the desert.

The gray color symbolizes the night and the extreme temperature differences in the area.

According to information provided by the Miss Universe Puerto Rico organization:

“The stunning dress that our queen wore on the final night of Miss Universe was the brainchild of Israeli fashion designers Eli Biton and Yehuda Biton, father and son.

The dress is inspired by the mountains and the beautiful Israeli Negev desert. The predominant color is the shades of yellow and mustard that symbolize the desert. The gray color symbolizes the night and the extreme temperature differences in the area.

The creation consists of 40 different types of stones, sequins and crystals that were personally selected by the designers. The embroidery of the dress was worked by hand and lasted more than 400 hours. The perfect finishes of the dress are due to the fact that the fabric is specially embroidered according to the cut.

Israeli fashion house Simtat Gan Eden, owned by the designers, has been operating in Israel since 1990. In 2020, Eli Biton and Yehuda Biton opened the world’s largest embroidery house La Factoria Fashion in India, thus becoming one of the the few fashion houses in the world that embroider their own textiles ”.