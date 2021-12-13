Abinader appointed Edward Sánchez a police adviser with a seat in the National Palace

The dismissed head of the National Police, Major General Edward Sánchez González was appointed by President Luis Abinader as Honorary Police Advisor to the Executive Branch, with seat in the National Palace.

This is stipulated in Decree 665-21, signed on October 19 of this year by President Luis Abinader.

Sánchez was appointed as director of the National Police, on August 16, 2020 and dismissed on October 17, 2021, following several scandals involving law enforcement officers.

In replacement of Sánchez González, Eduardo Alberto Then was appointed, who was promoted in the same decree to Major General.

“Major General (r) Edward Ramón Sánchez González is appointed as an honorary police adviser to the Executive Branch, with a seat in the National Palace,” establishes Article 1 of the presidential provision.

The decree, in a recital, indicates that the Organic Law of the Police provides in its article 25 that the Director of the Police, upon ceasing to function, automatically goes into retirement.

This provision was issued on October 19 of this year but was not reported to the media by the Presidency of the Republic, as is customary.

One of the most damaging scandals for the National Police with Edward González as director, was the murder of the couple of shepherds in Villa Altagracia at the hands of law enforcement officers.

Elizabeth Muñoz and Joel Díaz were hit by projectiles that blinded their lives in March of this year, supposedly by “mistaking” them for a gang that was dedicated to stealing pasolas.

Since then, the cQuestions about authority and effectiveness Sánchez González in his position as head of all those who have the security of the Dominican people in their hands, led to suggestions or demands that invited the now former head of the PN to leave office.

With a population still felt and victim of insecurity that travels the streets on foot or in motors, in pairs or even in gangs, in the first week of September the Major General again referred to issues related to the efficiency of the uniformed, assuring that the crimes of theft had fallen 24% in the whole country.

Within a month of these statements, which were questioned by society at the time, another crime again pointed to the gray uniform.

It was about the architect Leslie Rosado, who was allegedly killed by Corporal Janli Disla, who is in prison for the crime. The young woman was chased by the agent in a motor with a civilian in Boca Chica.

Another case that involved a police member was the death of the young Robinson Ramón Méndez Mancebo, in Azua at the hands of a patrol.

About Edward Sánchez

Brigadier General Edward R. Sánchez González is a native of San Francisco de Macorís, and on October 2 he celebrated his 49th birthday.

He has a law degree, entered the police career at age 20, as a cadet on January 1, 1992; He graduated as a Police Science Technician, with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in 1995.

Sánchez González held various positions within the ranks of order as deputy director of Criminal Investigations based in La Vega, coordinator of the department of Major Criminal Cases and CAO, investigating officer in the Special Investigations Unit PGR – US Embassy and central director Judicial Protection Police.

Likewise, the now honorary advisor to the Executive Power was in charge of the Anti-narcotics directorates, of the School for Cadets Major General (R), José Feliz Rafael Hermida González, PN, Southeast Regional Directorate based in San Pedro de Macorís, among others. police dependencies.