Access Your Favorite Genres On Netflix With These Secret Codes

Throughout the years, Netflix It has had several categories of which it is difficult to decide what to look at. If this has happened to you before, you are certainly not alone. The streaming platform strives to make things easier for us and incorporates enhancements to our service to make it easy for subscribers to choose from so much offering. From its top 10 recommendations, to personalized recommendations. If that doesn’t work for you either, We recommend that you use a Netflix code to access hidden genres.
Although the platform presents general categories such as movies, series or news, it is necessary to have direct access to certain genres such as “action comedy” or “film based on real events”. The truth is that they exist and are available to any user who knows them. You can access them if you enter the platform from your computer. There you will see that when entering any section like a movie or series, the url has a code. This number is the key to being able to access dozens of categories that you have certainly never fallen into, and this will help you choose curious and hidden content.
To use it, connect to Netflix on your computer or type “https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ “ in your browser. After “génre /”, without spaces, write the number of the movie or series you want to see. You can choose from this long list that we leave you below:
1. Series 83
Drama consumption has exploded in recent years, and it’s rarely a weekend that we don’t spend watching a weird episode of our favorite series or discovering a new title that keeps us hooked on the couch. There are dozens of genres and genres, and Netflix has categorized TV productions based on these codes.
52117 British Series
46553 TV classics
26146 Crime series
74652 Cult Series
72436 Food and travel
27346 Children’s television
67879 Korean series
25804 Series about the army
4814 Miniseries
9833 Reality TV
52780 Science and nature
1372 Science fiction and fantasy series
10673 Action & Adventure Series
10375 Comedy series
10105 Documentary series
11714 Drama series
83059 Horror series
4366 Mystery Series
2. Youth Series 60951
The youth genre deserves a category of its own. In recent years, he has in store for us surprises like Elite, Stranger Things or Riverdale, which both teenagers and adults appreciate. If you have seen any of these series and are excited, try searching with these codes.
3519 Teen comedies
9299 Teen Dramas
52147 Youth scares
3. Thrillers 8933
Last but not least, as they say, the suspense genre. The successes of The Innocent or the Baztán trilogy, with The Invisible Guardian, The Legacy in the Bones and Giving to the Storm are some of the examples you can find on the platform. With these subgenres you will find all kinds of stories with no shortage of tensions and surprises.
43048 Action Thrillers
46588 Classic Thrillers
10499 Crime Thrillers
10306 Foreign Thrillers
31851 Gangster Movies
3269 Independent Thrillers
9994 Mysteries
10504 Political thrillers
5505 Psychological Thrillers
11014 Sci-Fi Thrillers
9147 Spy Thrillers
972 Steamy Thrillers
4. Horror Movies 8711
Another genre that never goes out of style is horror. Man has always had a great fascination for fears and fears, which shows the large number of horror films that have been made since the advent of the seventh art. There is a huge variety on Netflix, from comics like Army of the Dead to more intense series like The Witch.
10944 Cult Horror Movies
45028 Horror Movies about the Sea
8654 Foreign Horror Movies
89585 Comedy Horror Movies
947 Monster Movies
6998 Satanic stories
8646 Serial killer and slasher movies
42023 Supernatural Horror Movies
52147 Youth scares
75804 Vampire Horror Movies
75930 Werewolf Horror Movies
75405 Zombie Horror Movies
5. Action and adventure 1365
The action genre has been a classic for many years, mostly because the special effects have made all kinds of adventures easy. In this category you will find different titles such as the superhero The Amazing SpiderMan, World War Z Apocalypse or Spanish titles like Bajocero.
43040 Action Comedies
1568 Action & Fantasy
43048 Action Thrillers
7442 Adventures
77232 Asian Action Movies
46576 Classic Action & Adventure
10118 Comic book and superhero movies
9584 Crime action & adventure
11828 Action & Adventure Aliens
20541 Kidnapping Movies
8985 Martial arts movies
2125 Military action & adventure
10702 Spy action & adventure
7700 Westerns
6. Anime 7424
Anime fans have always found their niche on the streaming platform. The company is investing more and more in this genre and offers works such as Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Evangelion or the entire Studio Ghibli collection.
11881 Animation for adults
5507 Animal tales
2729 Anime Sci-Fi
2653 Anime action
9302 Anime comedies
452 Anime dramas
11146 Fantastic Anime
3063 Anime Movies
10695 Horror Anime
6721 Anime Series
7. Comedies 6548
If action is one of the classic genres called great, comedy is no exception. Everyone, absolutely everyone, at some point in our lives needs to laugh and drown their sadness. There is nothing like a good movie that gives you the optimism you need and makes you smile. For fun, try the Red Alert, the Bo burnham Inside special, or the Spanish If It Was Rich.
9302 Anime comedies
869 Dark comedies
4426 Foreign Comedies
89585 Horror Comedies
1402 Late Night Comedies
26 Mock Documentaries
13335 Musical comedies
8. Documentaries 6839
Learning a topic through an interesting documentary is a wonderful experience. If you are looking to learn more about the world around us, celebrities, social issues, or dive into the world of “real crime”, give these codes a try.
3652 Biographical Documentaries
9875 Crime Documentaries
5161 Foreign documentaries
5349 Historical Documentaries
4006 Army Documentaries
90361 Music documentaries
7018 Political documentaries
10005 Religious Documentaries
2595 Nature Documentaries
3675 Social and cultural documentaries
2760 Spiritual Documentaries
180 Sports Documentaries
1159 Travel and adventure documentaries
9. Dramas 5763
Drama is perhaps the broadest genre in the world of cinema. Many movies are categorized here, and for this reason subcategories help you find exactly what you need the most. Maybe today you want to delve into a character and try “book dramas,” which are about gender issues, or you like a love story, like The Last Love Letter. Anyway, beautiful surprises await you in the drama section.
11 Army Dramas
3179 Biographical dramas
6889 Crime Dramas
4961 Dramas based on books
3653 Dramas based on a true story
500 LGBT Dramas
6616 Political dramas
1255 Romantic dramas
5012 Showbiz Dramas
3947 Dramas about social problems
7243 Sports Dramas
10. Music 1701
If you are passionate about music and do not miss any musical news or soundtrack worthy of the name, here you have arranged all the titles where the songs have a special importance.
32392 Classical musicals
59433 Disney Musicals
52843 Music for children
10741 Latin Music
13335 Musical
13573 Musicals about show business
55774 Theatrical musicals
2856 Concerts of music from around the world
11. Romantic Movies 8883
Another genre that no one can escape is romantic movies. Fans of the genre are very loyal and know exactly what they are looking for when they want romance. One day they go to see a comedy that makes them laugh, while another day they prefer something more serious and go to the theater. Whatever your needs, you will find what you are looking for here.
31273 Classic Romantic Movies
36103 Eccentric romantics
5475 Romantic comedies
1255 Romantic dramas
502675 Romantic Favorites
7153 Romantic foreign movies
9916 Romantic Independent Movies
35800 Sensual Romantic Movies
12. Science fiction and fantasy 1492
Indescribable monsters, parallel worlds, reality has its own rules. If you dream of traveling to other planets and having incredible adventures on the back of a dragon, this is the category for you. Don’t miss out on action comedies like Men in Black or family movies like Indiana Jones.
1568 Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy
3327 Alien Science Fiction
47147 Sci-Fi & Fantasy Classics
4734 Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy
9744 Fantasy Movies
6485 Alien Sci-Fi & Fantasy
6926 Sci-Fi Adventure
3916 Sci-Fi Dramas
1694 Sci-Fi Horror Movies
11014 Sci-Fi Thrillers
13. Sports Movies 4370
Sports have spawned some poignant, epic, and inspiring stories, so it’s no wonder there are a plethora of movies, series, and documentaries available in this world. If you are passionate about soccer, basketball, tennis or any other sport, use one of these codes.
12339 Baseball Movies
12762 Basketball Movies
12443 Boxing Movies
12803 American Football Movies
8985 Martial arts movies
6695 Martial arts, boxing and professional wrestling
12549 Soccer Movies
9327 Sport and exercise
5286 Sports comedies
180 Sports Documentaries
7243 Sports dramas
