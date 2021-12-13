After “banning” checkpoints, the PN director orders an increase in patrolling the streets

A few days after announcing the prohibition of police checkpoints because “they hindered the movement of serious men and women,” the director of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, instructed by means of a memorandum the increase in patrols throughout the country .

With memorandum 398885, the police director instructs regional directors to increase patrol work both on foot, and in four- and two-tire vehicles, and indicates that selective services should be established with focused rapid action and operational units.

It also warns that compliance with this provision will be supervised by the institution’s control bodies and by him personally, “leaving under his responsibilities the perfect adoption of this measure.”

The checkpoints would follow

In that statement, the Major General specifies that in various scenarios, checkpoints or checkpoints could be implemented, mainly after the occurrence of criminal acts.

“Except for this measure, there will be those cases in which, due to the occurrence of criminal acts whose magnitude warrant the implementation of checkpoints, to close a perimeter or the exits of a city if necessary, to avoid the evasion of the criminal (s) that they have committed it ”, indicates the press release.