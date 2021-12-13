After the best week since February, Wall Street closed Monday with losses in all indices

Stock brokers work on the New York stock market (Photo: EFE)

Stock prices fell on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, a subdued start to the week after the market had its steepest weekly rise since February.

Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with shares of Carnival Corp and several airlines falling amid investor concern over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

According to preliminary data, S&P 500 lost 43.56 points, or 0.92%, to 4,668.46 units, while the Nasdaq It lost 220.88 points, or 1.41%, to 15,409.72. The Industrial Average Dow jones It fell 313.98 points, or 0.87%, to 35,657.01 units.

The values ​​related to travels fell, when the fast-spreading variant was already responsible for around 40% of COVID-19 infections in London and of at least one death in the UK.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises tumbled, while the S&P 1500 airline index lost more than 2%. “It’s the transportation, the restaurants, all the things that if it got bad enough to start putting new restrictions on people, it wouldn’t be good for them.”Said Tom Martin, Senior Portfolio Manager at Globalt Investments.

“All of them have been carried away in recent months by the idea that we were going to return to normality”He added.

Most of the top 11 industry indices in the S&P 500 fell, with only sectors gaining defensive, such as the commodity consumption, that of public services and the real estate.

Pfizer It rose after announcing a deal to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Harley-Davidson rose after saying it will list its electric motorcycle division through a blank company. Treasury yields fell.

The Federal Reserve to present a policy update on Wednesday economical and of types interest, after a two-day meeting of their political leaders.

The US central bank has come under pressure to act more quickly to curb their policies of ultra-low rates amid rising inflation.

At its November meeting, the Fed announced that I’d start cutting back on your bond purchases, which serve to keep long-term interest rates low, starting this month. When it finishes buying bonds, the Fed could start raising its benchmark interest rate.

