Alarms for Marvin Monterroza and his sudden exit in the semifinal of Alianza FC

The player left the court with oxygen, after suffering a decompensation. There was a tense moment, between the utility worker albo and the press at the time of transferring him to a care center

In the 85th minute, the Alianza player, Marvin monterroza, fell on the pitch and almost immediately, center-back Iván Barton requested medical assistance for the player, who was given oxygen and was removed on a stretcher to the white bench.

In that place, the assistance continued on Monterroza, generating some concern among his teammates and coaching staff. The television journalists who were on the field approached to find out what was happening, but the team’s prop stopped them and even covered the camera lens of the channel that sponsors the team with their hands. Later, this same character did the same with the photographers.

Alianza FC defeats 11 Deportivo and reached its tenth final in line with Salvadoran football

At the end of the game, Monterroza left the field on a stretcher, amid applause and good wishes from the fans towards a health center where medical examinations would be carried out. Alianza reported that the player had suffered hypoglycemia: “A decompensation due to the lack of sugar”, explained Milton Meléndez, coach of the albos.

#Football #LMF Marvin Monterroza was taken from the Cuscatlán Stadium on a stretcher due to a decompensation during the match. Video EDH / Franklin Ponce pic.twitter.com/k7h9Eo3M1G – Cancha EDH (@CanchaEDH) December 12, 2021

“That made him feel a little queasy. I think it’s nothing serious. The exams will be done and we believe that he will be able to be in the final “, the coach mentioned.

Narciso Orellana was one of the players who kept an eye on his teammate during the dressing room and told KL radio: “Marvin had a problem and we hope he will recover soon. I wanted to accompany him to the hospital, keep him company, be aware of him. But the manager (Edwin Abarca) said that he was going to go ”.

Marvin Monterroza was taken to a hospital on a stretcher after having fainted in the Alianza FC game. Photo EDH / Jonatan Funes

At the end of this note, Alianza FC issued a statement confirming that Monterroza was in stable condition, while they await the results of his medical examinations.