Alejandra Fernández: the story of Vicente Fernández’s adoptive daughter | Cuquita | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | MEXICO

The death of Vicente Fernandez, which occurred on Sunday, December 12, 2021, has shocked the Spanish-speaking world. With more than five decades of artistic career, the ‘charro de Huentitán’ became one of the most important figures on the music scene with thousands of followers who today mourn his departure.

Vicente Fernández’s family is going through the most difficult time they have ever experienced as a dynasty. The departure of the Mexican singer has left a great void in his family nucleus, but everyone is keeping calm in the face of pain. The truth is that the union remains firmer than ever within the inner circle of the Mexican idol.

Undoubtedly, the eyes of the media are on the family of Vicente Fernández: his wife María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, “Cuquita”, and their three children: Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro, they are joined by Alejandra, daughter adoptive of the couple. Who is she? Here we tell you.

Alejandra is the fourth daughter of Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita (Photo: Vicente Fernández / Instagram)

WHO IS ALEJANDRA, VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ’S ADOPTIVE DAUGHTER?

Vicente Fernández married María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, “Cuquita”, in 1963. The couple had 4 children, all within the marriage: Vicente Fernández Jr., Gerardo Fernández, Alejandro Fernández and Alejandra Fernández, the last one was adopted when there was hardly any born.

Alejandra Fernández is the fourth daughter of Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita. She was adopted by the couple when she was a few days old. She grew up with her brothers but, unlike them, the young woman does not like to be part of the entertainment world so she stays away. According to the Mexican press, she is dedicated to the fashion industry and does not have children.

According to Publimetro, Alejandra Fernández is the daughter of a sister of the singer’s wife. Having no daughters, the couple adopted the little girl as a member of the Fernández dynasty. She grew up alongside her three famous siblings.

“Alejandra is the daughter of Gloria, a sister of my wife. Alejandra’s story was, I don’t know, 40 days old, so it was my birthday and I lived in Guadalajara, and she left the girl with me, “said the Mexican idol in an interview conducted some time ago.

“And he left her and I played with her until she made her sleepy. Then I put her in the crib and said ‘go to sleep now’ and she fell asleep. With that they beat me, ”the singer revealed about how Alejandra came into his life.

Vicente Fernández also related that when Alejandra was four years old, her biological mother tried to return to the little girl’s life. At that time Vicente and Alejandra suffered, so her sister-in-law decided that the little girl should remain under the care of the Fernándezes.

“My sisters-in-law are like my sisters, so she saw me suffer so much that she brought her back to me and told me to keep her,” Vicente added.

Vicente Fernández’s family has been very high in the media. From his music to all his controversies, they have always been something to talk about. Unlike her siblings, Alejandra is the one who has been furthest from the spotlight and public family conflicts.

Regarding Alejandra’s low profile in the world of entertainment, “El Charro de Huentitán” said that this was good and that she preferred not to be seen only as ‘Vicente Fernández’s daughter’.

“I told him to take a good look because I didn’t want them to marry Vicente Fernández’s daughter, I wanted them to marry Alejandra Fernández. I told him: ‘I’d rather see you as a widow than badly married,’ “he told the Mexican media in an interview.

It is also known that Alejandra and Vicente had a very close relationship. In May 2014, the Mexican idol was very happy to accompany his daughter down the aisle. During the event, he gave interviews to various media in which he said he was very happy for his little Alejandra.

“I am glad to see my daughter after two years of dating, to see her happy. We are alone, but we carry them in our hearts. We ask God to make it beautiful. May he behave well like his mother, so that he has a lasting marriage. I gave her the party, she is the little one and I give her everything she wants. That’s what I worked for, for my children, “he told the press.

Alejandra Fernández is very reserved and keeps a low profile compared to her other three siblings. According to the Mexican press, Vicente Fernández’s daughter is a fan of fashion events. He is currently working on a Mexican bag design project.