Alejandro Fernández collapses and REVEALS that he expects “a great miracle” for his father, Vicente Fernández: VIDEO

During a concert at the National Auditorium, Alejandro Fernandez , spoke about the difficult situation his family faces, as his father don Vicente Fernandez, they are “in a very critical and difficult stage” regarding their health.

‘El Potrillo’ paused at the event to share an emotional message with his fans: “We are going through a very delicate moment, and I learned that love and affection is medicinal. I want us to send a very strong applause from here together, but very strong, for Mr. Vicente Fernández, “he said.

