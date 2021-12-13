Alejandro Fernández collapses and REVEALS that he expects “a great miracle” for his father, Vicente Fernández: VIDEO

During a concert at the National Auditorium, Alejandro Fernandez , spoke about the difficult situation his family faces, as his father don Vicente Fernandez, they are “in a very critical and difficult stage” regarding their health.

‘El Potrillo’ paused at the event to share an emotional message with his fans: “We are going through a very delicate moment, and I learned that love and affection is medicinal. I want us to send a very strong applause from here together, but very strong, for Mr. Vicente Fernández, “he said.

The response was immediate and the attendees gave a standing ovation to Vicente Fernández, the ‘Charro de Huentitán’.

“Thank you very much; we really do need it; we will need a lot of your prayers and good vibes. Thank you to all those people who have bothered -family, friends, fans- for writing; for giving a good vibe and wishing that my father recover. We are also in that, in a very critical and difficult moment, “he continued.

“We hope a lot because we are very believers, of La Guadalupana and of God; we hope a great miracle and it can be done only if everyone gets together and gives a loud applause, come on.”

Later the interpreter of ‘Nube Viajera’ sang ‘Mentí’, which It was the last song he recorded in the studio with Vicente Fernández.

Alejandro Fernández has scheduled three concerts in Guadalajara on December 17, 18 and 19, with which he closes his work year, so he is expected to travel to the capital of Guadalajara to be aware of his father’s health.

In the last medical report of the interpreter of ‘Acá entre Nos’, it was indicated that the singer has presented an exacerbation in his health, so the prognosis is “very reserved”.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, CLICK HERE