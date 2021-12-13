Alicia Machado shows her pants with a transparent dress in the Miss Universe 2021 broadcast

The Miss Universe 2021 is being carried out since Israel where by the way, the star of Telemundo Adamari Lopez participate as judge. Meanwhile, the winner of La Casa de Los Famosos and also former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, causes an impact by showing her pants with a transparent dress in the special broadcast of Miss Universe 2021 from the studios in Florida and with the host of Suelta la Sopa, Jorge Bernal.

With a very delicate and transparent dress, Alicia Machado showed her panties underneath it. The suit was highlighted by details in blue and silver that made it shine from the study of Telemundo. Alicia stood out with Jorge Bernal and her emotion was also evident, as she inevitably relived the best moments of when she was crowned Miss Universe in 1996.

There’s no doubt Alicia machado gave a radical change to his image after losing almost 30 pounds at La Casa de Los Famosos. Already out and between so much professional commitment, the Venezuelan has not stopped losing weight and seeing herself as the world queen of beauty that she is. In fact, she has been very generous and has shared with her fans the secret she uses to show off a waist minimum, as well as 5 beauty tips that can help anyone lose weight in record time.

Regarding his relationship with the actor Roberto Romano, everything indicates that it is going from strength to strength. Both do not stop spilling honey on social networks by publishing photos and videos together and sending love messages, which prove that both are in a good moment of their careers and their lives.

