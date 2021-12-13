Amazon enters the 5G for companies and threatens the business of the ‘telecos’

Andrew R. Jassy, ​​CEO of the Amazon Group.

BLOOMBERG NEWS EXPANSION

The Internet giant offers a simple solution for enterprise 5G and challenges the ‘telcos’ in the biggest deal of the new standard, although it will have more difficult to achieve complex contracts.

Amazon, the e-commerce giant and the global leader in the cloud business, has just taken a potentially momentous step for the telecommunications business: the launch of AWS private 5G, a proprietary solution.