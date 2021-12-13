Amelia Vega after Debbie Aflalo’s participation in Miss Universe 2021

After the representative of Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2021, Debbie Aflalo, not making it into the Top 16 of the great event, Amelia vega She expressed that she would not comment out of respect for the people who follow her from everywhere and that she does not like to offend anyone because of the feelings towards the people of her country.

The Miss Universe 2003 shared videos of the moment she watched the 70th edition of the beauty pageant and said that Aflalo “She is a very pretty girl.”

The Dominican businesswoman revealed that she gets more nervous watching the contest than when she was participating to win the crown in 2003,

Amelia vega To date, she is the first and only Dominican who has managed to obtain the crown of the most important beauty pageant in the world.

“I’m here to eat my nails”, said the versatile Amelia vega while watching the contest.

Miss Universe 2021 was held last Sunday night in the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel.

It had the participation of 80 representatives from various countries of the world

It is remembered that Amelia vega She is married to the Dominican basketball player Al horford and in 2010 she made her debut as a singer with the single «Pass a second», which was distributed in digital media.

Harnaaz Sandhu, the new Miss Universe 2021

Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, beat Miss Paraguay Nadia ferreira and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane to become Miss Universe 2021.

Sandhu, 21, is an actress and will premiere two limited series in 2022. She is studying a master’s degree in public administration.

Throughout the competition, he stood out for his ease in imposing himself on stage.

