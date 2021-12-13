America broke ranks and Córdova uploaded a photo that leaves his future in suspense

Sebastián Córdova entering the field of play

December 12, 2021 · 21:25 hs

The players of the America club They were training in the facilities of Coapa after elimination before Pumas in the Quarter finals; However, this December 11 they broke ranks and began the holidays of the first team that will have to report the next 26 to begin work for the Closing 2022 of the MX League.

Sebastián Córdova heads home

The future of Sebastian Cordova is uncertain, since the directive of the America club remains firm in its decision to get rid of the squad that apparently would come to Chivas in an exchange for Uriel antuna, footballer who refused to accept the conditions of the Eagles and chilled the negotiations between the Guadalajara and those of Coapa.

After the apparent fall of the transfer of Sebastian Cordova to Chivas, Tigres raised his hand for the still 10 of America, as it fills the eye of Miguel Herrera, who directed it during his last adventure with the capital group; however, there has not been a formal proposal by the 24-year-old footballer.

The disgust of Cordova with the Eagles It has been more than evident and has increased in recent days, in which he gave autographs to American fans without saying a single word, in addition to his attitude during the game of the Female in view of Tigers, to which the elements of the first team were forced to go and where it was noticed with disgust.

Now that you are on vacation, Cordova you will have time to reflect on your future; However, he uploaded a photograph to his stories of Instagram, in which he is seen driving his Mustang and made accompany with the text “way home”, referring to his native Aguascalientes.

Córdova driving to his native Aguascalientes / Photo: Instagram Córdova

