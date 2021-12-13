América de Cali wants to give the coup of authority against Tolima at home

“Whoever breathes is not dead, and if he breathes, he can fight.” So goes the saying that today clearly defines the situation of América de Cali, which will seek tonight (7:30 pm) to give the coup of authority against Tolima, on the field of the Estadio Pascual Guerrero.

Who would have thought that with two rounds left, America would have the option to qualify for the final in December, especially considering that two days ago it came from two defeats and a lot of uncertainty with its fans.

Well, football is a roulette that does not understand logic, but results, and today those led by Juan Carlos Osorio depend on themselves to qualify for the grand final of the second semester.

Last Thursday’s agonizing victory 2-1 against Alianza Petrolera at home and the one-goal draw between Millonarios and Deportes Tolima gave life to the ‘Red Devils’, who are two points behind the ‘pijao’ team, leader of the home run with 8 points.

The accounts to classify

América de Cali is the second team with an option to win the B home run of the Colombian League and advance to the final in December.

It depends on itself to classify. Beating Tolima this Sunday, he assumes the leadership of the group with nine points and must go to win in Bogotá against Millonarios for the last date, so as not to depend on other results.

In case of a tie against Deportes Tolima tonight, they must go to win in Bogotá and wait for the ‘pijao’ team to lose against Alianza Petrolera in Ibagué or to draw, but America must improve their goal difference against the ‘Ambassadors ‘in El Campín.

A defeat today at Pascual Guerrero eliminates America from any possibility of qualifying for the final.

International quotas

The reclassification table becomes important around this Christmas season. The teams that are at the top of this ladder begin to do the math looking for a place for the 2022 international tournaments.

This is not the case in America, as the scarlets already have a guaranteed ticket for the first phase of the South American Conmebol.

“One of our objectives was to go to an international tournament, we are proud to have achieved it and we are going to prepare in the best way for that tournament, and to represent with dignity not only America, but also Colombian football,” said coach Juan Carlos Osorio after the victory over Alianza Petrolera.

Only La Equidad is waiting to know if it gets a place in Suramericana or not. The only way to get the ticket is for Deportes Tolima to win.

Osorio’s request to the fans

Something that remained in the minds of public opinion at the end of the game against Petrolera was the request that coach Juan Carlos Osorio made to the fans of América de Cali.

“You have to support the team for 90 minutes, and in the end they demonstrate against me, but that the boys do not support them does not seem right to me,” were the words of the coach asking for support and not so much criticism within Pascual Guerrero.

Data sheet

Stadium: Pascual Guerrero

Capacity: 30 thousand fans approx.

Referee: John Hinestroza (Chocó).

VAR: Fernando Acuña (Casanare)

Hour: 7:30 pm

Possible formations



America: Diego Novoa; Cristian Arrieta, Marlon Torres, Kevin Andrade, Elvis Mosquera; Rodrigo Ureña, Luis Paz, Carlos Sierra; Émerson Batalla, Joao Rodríguez and Adrián Ramos.

DT: Juan Carlos Osorio.

Tolima: William Cuesta, Hárold Gómez, Julián Quiñones, Sergio Mosquera, Jeison Angulo, Cristian Trujillo, Juan David Ríos, Daniel Cataño, Ánderson Plata, Juan Fernando Caicedo and Andrey Estupiñán.

DT: Hernán Torres.