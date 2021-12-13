América fell against Tolima and was eliminated from the home run

América de Cali was left without the final party of Colombian soccer after falling 1-0 against Deportes Tolima this Monday, in the restart this Monday of the commitment for date 5 of the Colombian League.

Those led by Juan Carlos Osorio needed a draw or a victory at home, to continue in the race for a quota to the definition of the December star.

The game that was scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 pm, had to be postponed first and started 10 minutes later due to the heavy rain that fell in Cali.

However, the water did not subside and after 7 minutes of play the central John Hinestroza stopped the game due to the conditions of the field of play. They then tried to restart the game, but the situation did not improve and it was decided to play it today at 11 in the morning.

Already for this Monday the game started boring. The 14,000 fans who managed to access Pascual Guerrero yawned because of the curt and unexciting game America was showing.

But it was Tolima who disturbed the goal defended by Joel Graterol on two occasions, both shots that ended in the sticks.

Already in the complementary stage both teams began to pressure and generate offensive football.

The only goal of the commitment came at 70 minutes for Tolima. Ball that was in possession of America, Batalla takes a shot from medium distance that bounces off a defender from Tolima and against Omar Albornos he took advantage of Kevin Andrade’s slip to leave Paraguayan Gustavo Ramírez hand in hand and that he defined only in front of the goalkeeper Graterol.

The Americans tried by all means to mark the tie of the commitment, but the imprecision in the offensive zone did not allow them to approach the rival goalkeeper’s premises.

In the end, defeat and elimination of América de Cali, who must now think about next year’s League and also about his participation in the South American Cup, a tournament to which he agreed by reclassification.