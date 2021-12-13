América vs Deportes Tolima, result, match summary, goals, eliminated from Liga Betplay | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportes Tolima defeated América de Cali 0-1 in the morning game in the fifth match of the B quadrangular of the Betplay II-2021 League, which was postponed due to the poor condition of the Pascual Guerrero court, and was left with one foot in the end, eliminating the scarlet painting in the process.

With this result, the ‘vinotinto y oro’ cast added 11 points and was left with the best option to be a finalist, if at least they tie with Alianza Petrolera in Ibagué. The 11 points and +6 in goal difference, by 8 of Millonarios (+3) and America (6) have him today in an unbeatable situation.

It was too difficult for the reds to start from the bottom, because they could not string together more than three consecutive touches and apart from that, Deinner Ramos was selfish when he managed to pass the hard defensive block ‘pijao’. Nor was the performance of Mauricio Gómez fortunate, whose centers on the left rarely found a partner as a recipient.

Again a flat team was seen and without variations, in which its advanced men did not weigh, erratic in deliveries and thanks to what the rival proposed.

The visitors mounted an impregnable fence of almost 7 men and were also favored by the slowness of America at the time of stepping on the Cuesta area. Even Ómar Albornoz went down to the middle of the court to prevent the ball from reaching the last third clean.

Daniel Cataño threw the offensive proposal of the ‘vinotinto y oro’ team on the man, creating many problems for a screwed rear.

At minute 2 of the restart (10 of the game), Kevin Andrade made a mistake at the start and Daniel Cataño could not maneuver before the good drainage of Joel Graterol.

In the 14th, Arrieta won a ball from Junior Hernández after a cross from Adrián Ramos and he also did not have room to beat Cuesta.

In minute 22 Tolima called a penalty for an alleged foul on Caicedo and then Ramos was unable to receive a cross from the left well.

Arrieta reappeared at 32 on the right with a nice individual action on Sergio Mosquera after receiving a pass from Deinner, although the ball did not find a partner to overcome Cuesta.

Daniel Cataño tried with a free kick at 38 and the ball hit the crossbar. América tried a quick exit after an attack by Tolima and Cristian Trujillo fouled Deinner Quiñones, for which he received the yellow card.

At the beginning of the second half, William Parra entered for Cristian Trujillo -who was admonished- in Tolima.

After a corner kick from Albornoz on the left, the ball fell to Luis Miranda, who headed over in front of Graterol.

Cataño put a cross into the area from the left, but neither Albornoz nor Miranda arrived to finish off at 16, and then Graterol prevented Miranda from finishing at ground level.

Batalla tried with a shot at 18 and Cuesta stopped down. Jeison Lucumí replaced Luis Alejandro Paz, injured, at 19. Rodrigo Ureña also entered for Cristian Arrieta, beaten, at 27. Émerson Batalla entered for Mauricio Gómez at 22.

Juan Fernando Caicedo had a muscle contracture at 23 and left the field for Gustavo Ramírez to enter.

At 24, America lost a ball in battle attack after a foul on Lucumí, it was left to Albornoz who easily removed Andrade, put the center to Gustavo Ramírez and he defined at mid-height before the exit of Graterol for 0-1.

Juan Pablo Nieto for Cataño at 31, with which Hernán Torres reinforced his core block.

William Parra strongly fouled Ureña, but only saw the yellow one, while Ómar Albornoz saw the red one for a foul hitting the same Chilean player at 38. However, referee John Hinestroza checked the VAR and reversed the card to show him the yellow one.

Andrey Estupiñán entered for Albornoz at 41, but more to support his teammates in contention.

The last minutes were of anguish at the premises, which, like against Alianza Petrolera, decided to hit balls up without any fruit. A new elimination for Juan Carlos Osorio and unease in the red fans.

Tolima had not beaten América as a visitor in Pascual since October 2, 2005. To be fulfilled, the Valle del Cauca team will visit Millonarios in the middle of the week, who still have a small mathematical possibility.

Marco Antonio Garcés

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On twitter: @marquitosgarces