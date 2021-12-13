America Vs Tolima is postponed for this Monday

The match between America de Cali and Deportes Tolima, corresponding to date 5 of group B in the semifinal home runs of the Liga BetPlay Dimayor, was postponed for this Monday, December 13 from 11:00 in the morning.

The reason for the postponement is due to the heavy rain that fell on the city of Cali in the last hours and that considerably affected the state of the stadium’s grass Pascual Guerrero.

The central referee Jhon Hinestroza In the first place, it delayed the start of the game by ten minutes, since the initial whistle was given at 7:40 and not at 7:30, as scheduled.

Later, when eight minutes had been developed, the judge stopped the match, the teams went to the dressing rooms, since Hinestroza it did not allow the continuity of the game due to the puddles and bad conditions of the playing field.

During the break, the referee jumped onto the grass to check his condition, but the rain did not stop, so the conditions were not in place to resume the match.