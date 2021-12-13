An armored Android with good features?

Image : Doogee

The armored cell phone market is like an alternative dimension that is governed by different rules than the normal ones. To begin with, there are very few brands that really want to get in there, and the ones that do, never go high-end. That is the reason why the Doogee V20 seems so interesting to me.

In a world where everyone Armored phones are mid-range, Doogee seems to have gotten off the hook with the first terminal with high-end specs, the Doogee V20 . That’s at least what emerges from its screen, a 6.43-inch Amoled 2K + s with panel manufactured by Samsung. On the back there are also three cameras (something unusual again in this type of mobile) and a second 1.05-inch screen showing the time and notifications.

Image : Doogee

The problem? That we don’t know much plus. Doogee has not offered more details about the mobile at the internal electronics level. Only that its aluminum and carbon fiber cover gives it protection in IP69 degree (against pressurized water), it resists shocks with the military standard MIL-STD-810G and that withstands temperatures of up to -40 degrees Celsius, and 80 degrees for above zero.

AND The manufacturer’s previous armored mobile phone (Doogee may be little known, but it has been making resistant phones since 2019, and in that time it has already released five models in which it is polishing things little by little) is the V10. That model I was wearing a processor Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G (OR n octa core chip in the line of the Snapdragon 730G, at least in benchmarks) . It also integrated 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory for storage. The main camera of the V10 had a sensor signed by Sony and its battery was a whopping 8500mAh with 33W fast charging.

Presumably the V20 matches or better these features, which makes me dream of the idea that it might be the high-end, bomb-proof Android that, at least I personally, was waiting for. In fact, in the presentation video some interesting details are already advanced, such as the fact that the main camera has ne 64Mpx with 4x optical zoom and is supported by another night 20 and a wide angle of 8. S let’s open more when it goes on sale in January 2022 or a little earlier if we can put Get your hands on it. [Doogee]