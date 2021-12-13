Analyst: The reason behind Solana’s network slowdown is not a DDoS attack, but …

Solana’s price rally has been exponential over the years. To be fair, other Ethereum competitors, including Cardano, Lunares, Terra, etc. they have also experienced significant price increases. But Solana’s rise has been something special.

Not everything is perfect



Solana is technically still in its beta phase. Solana is well known to offer extreme transaction speeds, but that speed comes at a price – the validator requirements are extremely high. This has led to other problems, mainly due to validators not having such high processing power to handle network activity. Such validation nodes can cause slowdowns or instability.

And this very flaw was exploited when recently the blockchain suffered a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that slowed down the speed of the network. Needless to say, this led to different speculations about the ecosystem. Some even repeated uncertainties around network proof-of-history (PoH) protocol design flaws.

Clearing up all doubts… .FUDs

The Head of Staking Infrastructure at Rockaway Blockchain Fund, Tomáš Eminger tried to provide his narrative. It seemed to deny the DDoS story that has been circulating. He saying,

“It is not a DDoS network attack as many said. The network has not lost consensus, nor did it stop, it just dropped to 1000 TPS 4 times since December 9 “.

However, he admitted that the possible DEX platform based on Solana Raydium’s launch, could have been behind the reason for the network congestion. He explained the same in a tweet:

(3/6) This caused slow playback across nodes and then the issue cascaded to the network, resulting in long slot confirmation times and slot leaders missing their blocks. – Tomáš Eminger (@ EmiT87) December 11, 2021

In addition, Solana executives have already started the lawsuits to find a solution to the setback. Eminger noted:

“Anatoly Yakovenko and his team are working to back this up in version 1.8.9, which should be tested and approved for mainnet very soon.”

Here is the preview version:

Overall, Solana’s blockchain, despite its success, is still in the Mainnet-beta phase, so the software is not perfect yet. However, developers have worked hard to increase SOL use cases in this fast-paced environment. Recently, it collaborated with a leading browser to allow Opera Android users to enjoy seamless access to Solana dApps.

In addition to this, Raj Gokal, the co-founder of Solana also came out of the closet support in a tweet saying that speculators should get out of their bubbles.

When you come out of the bubble, look back at the bubble, look at the people who built it, and ask yourself if you want to go back to that bubble. IMHO, life is better outside of the bubble. we are creating great products and converting users. we look at charts, not tweets – Raj Gokal (@rajgokal) December 11, 2021

General, SOL The price has suffered. At press time, it was consolidating below the $ 169 mark. Suffering a further 2.5% correction in the last 24 hours.

This is a machine translation of our English version.