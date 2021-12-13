Andrés Guarded cried when Atlas won the League title

Editorial Mediotiempo

On the other side of the world and at dawn, Andrew Saved followed step by step the Final back from Opening 2021 where your Atlas it was Champion League after 70 years of drought and he only regretted not being able to yell at it because he was going to wake up his children.

Saved He is one of the homegrown players of the Atlas which has been able to make the leap to Europe. The veteran player has played in the Eredivisie and in The league with teams like Valencia and Betis, where he is currently.

“I did not sleep, until now I have not slept at all since yesterday when I had a game against the Real society and I told my teammates, it would be the perfect night, because we won 4-0, and now It would be the perfect night for my Atlas to become Champion and I can now die in peace”Guarded told ESPN.

“As I was in my bed, in the dark, with my children asleep, I couldn’t make much noise what came out was jumping on my bed and it was inevitable not to start crying, in fact my wife started recording me and I am a bit ashamed of this but it was inevitable, it is a feeling that had never touched me and being a fan of a team beyond having played with a team and even though I have not played as a professional I am from Atlas of a lifetime and it was a very, very great joy ”.

Saved played in the Real Betis victory against the Real society which meant three points that put Verdolagas in third place in the standings with 33 points, only behind Real Madrid and Seville that add up to 42 and 34 units respectively.