Android | iOS | The trick to make snow fall on your Android or iOS mobile as Christmas approaches | iPhone | Apple | Tutorial | Technology | December 25 | Cell phones | Viral | nnda | nnni | DATA

Everything is being ready to receive Christmas as a family, a Christian tradition where every December 25 of each year the birth of the child Jesus is remembered. As is customary, on these dates people usually make purchases to decorate the house with lights, trees, ornaments, etc., but would you also like to feel the Christmas spirit on your mobile phone? Android or Apple iOS? here we will teach you a trick to ‘fall snow’ on your device.

There is less than two weeks until Christmas arrives and in Google Play or the Apple Apps Store, the application is being downloaded more frequently than in your mobile ‘it starts to snow’ as Christmas Eve rolls around. Obtaining it is very easy, in addition, the app can be personalized with different backgrounds, it allows you to decorate a tree, add music and other interesting functions that we will show you below.

HOW TO MAKE THAT ON YOUR ANDROID OR APPLE MOBILE ‘FALL SNOW‘

Look in the stores of ios Y Android the following app: ‘Countdown to Christmas’, in its icon it has the number 25 with a Christmas hat and underneath some gift boxes.

Y the following app: ‘Countdown to Christmas’, in its icon it has the number 25 with a Christmas hat and underneath some gift boxes. Now, open the app and grant it the necessary permissions so that it can operate.

After opening it, it will show you the background of a landscape with reindeer and at the same time an animation where ‘snow falls’.

A box will also appear with the weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds until Christmas arrives. By pressing this you can modify it to just seconds or nights.

By tapping on the three horizontal stripes located in the upper left corner, various configuration options will be displayed.

If you enter ‘Personalization’ you can change the background, add a Santa Claus to the countdown box and that the countdown date is for December 24 or 25.

Go back to ‘Settings’ and now tap on ‘Music’, activate the section that says ‘Play music’, choose the one you like the most.

In the section ‘My advent calendar’, you can open a gift every day, it is about Christmas photos in HD that you can use as wallpaper.

Finally, in the ‘My Christmas tree’ tab, you can decorate your own virtual tree with balls and stars.

Ready, those would be all the functions of the application Countdown to christmas. It is important to clarify two things; the first, that it does not have advertising that annoys you at every moment; the second, which also has a Premium version for 10.99 soles (2.71 US dollars), because here it offers you more options such as Widgets on the home screen, something very useful to listen to music, see the background with snow and the days that They are missing until December 25 without having to open the app.

It also gives you exclusive themes, bonus music like the classic ‘Jingle Bells’ and more decorations for the Christmas tree. Undoubtedly a good option on these dates, so you will not only feel the Christmas spirit at home or on the street, but also on your mobile device.

