Aníbal Chalá’s Atlas broke the spell and became champion again after 70 years; beat León de Ángel Mena in Liga Mx | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

After 70 years of waiting, Aníbal Chalá’s Atlas became Mexican soccer champion on Sunday, after beating Ángel Mena’s León 4-3 on penalties in the second leg of the final of the Apertura-2021 tournament , played at the Jalisco stadium.

Aldo Rocha, at minute 55, made the goal that the ‘Foxes’ of Atlas needed to tie the aggregate score 3-3 and thus forced extra time. Equality persisted and penalty shootouts were necessary. Chalá entered at 90 + 3min.

A very emotional moment was lived minutes before the start of the final when the fans gave a minute of applause to the singer Vicente Fernández, who died on Sunday morning. The Jalisco stadium shook when people sang “Volver, Volver”, one of the greatest hits of the so-called ‘Charro de México’.

With the match underway, the ‘Foxes’ came out to try to fulfill their obligation to win by two goals to overcome the 3-2 defeat suffered on Thursday in the first leg.

At minute 6, the athletic left-back Luis Reyes sent a pass to the León area for Colombian Julián Quiñones, who failed to connect the shot at point-blank range.

Quiñones appeared again in the area of ​​’La Fiera’ at 24 and took a shot that walked in front of the goal without anyone being able to nest the ball in the nets.

At the 27th, the Atlas attacked in a lightning counterattack. Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas launched a punt for Quiñones, who faced goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota and pumped the ball that hit the post.

The ‘Foxes’ maintained their dominance at the start of the second half, Quiñones came forward into the area and met Cota who came out opportune to get the ball off the Colombian player’s feet.

Cota saved the Leonese squad again at 54 by deflecting two-handed, over the crossbar, a powerful shot by Aldo Rocha.

Series tied

But ‘La Fiera’ did not resist any longer and two minutes later Rocha himself made them 1-0 when he appeared in front of the goal to deflect a shot that Jeremy Márquez connected from the edge of the area.

Being at a disadvantage, the Lion tried to exercise possession of the ball to counteract the dominance of the ‘Foxes’.

But at 73 and 74, the ‘Zorros’ sides again subdued’ La Fiera, first Diego Barbosa from the right and then Luis Reyes from the left, they planted themselves in the León area and demanded that the goalkeeper Cota come out to cover their Goal attempts.

Incredibly, León was saved from the second goal at 81. After a series of breaks in the area, Christopher Trejo took a shot that crashed into the crossbar, the ball was served to Edgar Zaldívar who finished off with a header against him. Unprotected frame with such weakness that it allowed the reaction of goalkeeper Cota.

Cota avoided the fall of his goal by deflecting a powerful shot from Zaldívar to one hand at 89.

Before the game was extended to overtime, at 90 + 4, León was left with 10 men due to the expulsion of Argentine striker Emmanuel Gigliotti for a double yellow card; the first was received at 85.

Arrivals at the goal came to less in extra time due to the caution taken by both squads, it was until minute 103 when Cota appeared to seize a center from ‘Bone’ Reyes.

At 108, Camilo Vargas saved Atlas by disarming Elías Hernández in one hand. The goal did not come and the title was defined in a penalty shoot-out.

Jesús Angulo, Edgar Zaldívar, Christopher Trejo and the Argentine Julio Furch scored for the Atlas. Aldo Rocha sent his shot to the post.

Elías Hernández, the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena and the Colombian William Tesillo were right for the Lion. Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas blocked shots from Fernando Navarro and Luis Montes.

Thus, Atlas was proclaimed champion of the first division of Mexican football for the second time in its history, 70 years, seven months and 20 days after being crowned in the 1950-51 season.