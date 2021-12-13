Anne Rice, Author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Dies | People | Entertainment

The American writer, best known for her novel “Interview with the Vampire,” has died at age 80.

The American Writer Anne Rice, who rose to fame after publishing his novel in 1976 Interview with the vampire, died at age 80 of complications from a stroke, his son confirmed.

Rice passed away Saturday night, her son Christopher said in a message on his account. Twitter and on the page of Facebook of the writer, where she had more than a million followers.

Christopher Rice, who is also a writer, noted that the author’s death occurred “almost 19 years after” that of her husband, the poet and artist Stan Rice.

“In his final hours, I sat by his hospital bed in awe of his accomplishments and courage, inundated with memories of a life that took us from the mist-shrouded hills of San Francisco Bay to the magical streets of Nueva Orleans and the twinkling sights of Southern California, “he said in his message.

Anne Rice, whose real name was Howard Allen Frances O’Brien, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 4, 1941, to a household of descendants of Irish Catholics made up of Howard O’Brien and Katherine Allen O’Brien.

According to his website, he earned a Master of Arts in English and Creative Writing from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

Despite having lived most of his life in San Francisco, his native New Orleans was the source of inspiration for his novels, recalls the biography that appeared on his website.

Considered the queen of gothic horror, she used the immortal figure of the vampire as a way to ease the pain of the tragic loss of his daughter Michelle, who died at the age of five from leukemia. Christopher Rice, their second son, was born in 1978.

His first work, which he wrote in five weeks, was Interview with a vampire, published in 1976, and its plot was made into a movie in 1994 with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas as protagonists. It was the first book in his Vampire Chronicles series, which closed in 2018 with The community of blood.

Rice, one of the most prolific American novelists, also published a trilogy on the occasion of her return to Christianity, in which they stood out The Messiah. The jewish boy (2005) and The Messiah. Road to Cana (2008).

The writer, also known for her work Queen of the Damned (1988), will be buried in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans, in a private ceremony, her son announced in the message, without specifying a date. In addition, he anticipated that next year there will be an event open to the public in which friends, readers and followers will celebrate the life of Anne Rice.