Anonymous heroes driving wellness

Alicia Ramos, director of social responsibility at Coosalud. Photo: Courtesy

What does it mean for Coosalud to support the Titanes Caracol initiative?

For 27 years, Coosalud has worked with the purpose and firm conviction of ensuring the health and well-being of Colombians. Those anonymous heroes just share with our organization the intrinsic goal of promoting wellness initiatives, whether in favor of education, health, technology or the environment, and that mission deserves to be recognized. We believe that we are all called to be Titans from our position at home, at school, at work, or in the community.

What program to highlight does the company develop in terms of health?

Coosalud lives in a permanent state of innovation to provide better services and generate greater well-being to all our members, through personalized and humanized attention, digital services, telemedicine and well-being campaigns, which include the promotion of training programs in chess and music for children, adolescents and young people.

What stands out about your contribution and social example to Colombia?

Paradoxically, the health crisis generated by the pandemic made us grow exponentially. We got to know our users more closely, through the care of the thousands of infected and, finally, in the massive application of vaccines. We promote the use and optimization of digital technologies, virtual services and a characterized database that allows us to better identify the user population that is most vulnerable.

What has been the contribution of your company to the country in terms of health?

There have been many, but, fundamentally, providing timely and quality health services to our around 3 million affiliates, which places us as the largest EPS in Colombia in the subsidized regime and the sixth largest among the subsidized and contributory. Coosalud is present in 314 municipalities in the country. To serve its population, the organization has 261 customer service offices, a wide network of services with more than 900 provider institutions nationwide and a human capital made up of 1,090 direct collaborators.

How does the company project itself into the future, hand in hand with the country?

Coosalud aims to be a company that contributes to the construction of the country, to eliminate inequities in access, to actively participate in the reconstruction of the social fabric, where women have a fundamental role and are the nucleus of the family. We are committed to having working conditions that generate well-being, intervening in adolescent pregnancies and the social determinants of diseases that today are causing us to lose more years of healthy life. We want to be the main actors in reducing preventable mortality and morbidity to give the country more years of healthy life, understanding that a healthier population is more productive and economically active.