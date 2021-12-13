Atlas breaks the curse and wins his second Liga MX title

The curse ended for Atlas, who defeated León in the final of the Apertura 2021 and obtained his second title in Liga MX.

The wait is over for fans of Atlas, after beating León on penalties 4-3 (3-3 on aggregate) in the final of the Apertura 2021 and get his second title in the history of the MX League.

It was 70 years after that mythical first red and black championship, which Atlas managed to lift the champion trophy again.

Atlas won his second Liga MX title. ESPN

The red-and-black box passed between gloom all these years, just one final in 22 years and many times bordering on relegation. The project headed by Diego Cocca confirmed its good semester: second place overall and took advantage of the location and the more than 50,000 people who sheltered the Guadalajara team.

Atlas It was not the most valuable team of the tournament, only 49.7 million dollars, according to Transfermarkt, to be placed in the eighth position of the most valuable of the tournament.

However, patience is a reward that the red-black team found, as Diego Cocca is the second longest-running coach of his team of the 18 that make up the tournament.

In addition, the partnership between Grupo Orlegi and Grupo Salinas finally made the rojinegros the winner. The stages of the partners who managed the team passed, the stage of Grupo Salinas as sole owner of the Atlas, until a couple of years ago Orlegi joined as the majority partners of the group.