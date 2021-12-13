Atlas champion of Liga MX after 70 years | Match summary | SPORT-TOTAL

He beat León 4-3 on penalties and took the title after 70 years.
Trejo scores the tie on penalties.
3-3.
Tesillo marks the third for the ‘Fiera’.
3-2.
Zaldivar marks the tie for the ‘Zorros’.
2-2.
Ángel Mena marks the second for the ‘Fiera’.
2-1.
Rocha misses the penalty for the ‘Zorros’ ..
1-1.
Navarro misses the penalty for León.
1-1.
Angulo scores the first for Atlas and evens the game.
1-1
Elías Hernández scores the first in the penalty shootout.
1-0
The teams go to penalties.
116 & # 39; Free kick in favor of León.
113 & # 39; Corner kick in favor of Atlas.
112 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Atlas.
109 & # 39; Hernández was hand in hand with the goalkeeper, however, Camilo manages to keep the ball.
THE SECOND OVERTIME STARTED!
END OF THE FIRST EXTRA TIME!
99 ‘Yellow card for Luis Reyes.
98 ‘Yellow card for Rocha.
95 & # 39; Furch hits the goal from outside the area and the ball goes wide.
THE FIRST EXTRA TIME STARTED!
The game goes into overtime.
94 ‘Red card for Gigliotti.
90 & # 39; The referee adds 5 more minutes of play.
90 ‘Red card for Meneses.
89 & # 39; Zaldivar hits the goal from outside the area and Cota sends the ball to the corner kick.
86 & # 39; Corner kick in favor of León.
85 ‘Yellow card for Gigliotti.
84 & # 39; Free kick in favor of León.
Edgar Zaldivar missed the goal alone in front of goal, after a great play by Trejo.
74 & # 39; Free kick in favor of León.
72 & # 39; Quiñones leaves the field in tears and Trejo enters his place.
68 & # 39; Dangerous free kick in favor of León.
This was Rocha’s goal.
63 & # 39; Corner kick in favor of León.
60 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Atlas.
58 & # 39; Finally, the referee validates the goal.
57 ‘The referee does not resume play, because the VAR is reviewing Rocha’s goal, due to an allegedly advanced position.
Aldo Rocha scores the first for the head ‘foxes’.
51 & # 39; Foul against Quiñones and free kick in favor of Atlas.
46 & # 39; Quiñones falls in the area and asks for a penalty in favor of Atlas.
THE SECOND TIME STARTED!
Atlas and León equal 0-0 at the Jalisco stadium.
48 ‘Lateral in favor of León.
45 & # 39; The referee adds 5 more minutes.
44 & # 39; Corner kick in favor of Atlas.
41 & # 39; Free kick in favor of León.
39 & # 39; Cota remains on the ground after a hard collision with Quiñones.
Quiñones stayed hand in hand with the goalkeeper and Cota managed to clear the ball.
33 & # 39; Corner kick in favor of León.
Reyes shoots from the free kick, the ball goes over the barrier and Cota manages to keep the ball.
Quiñones defined above Cota and the ball hit the post.
26 ‘Foul by Quiñones against Ramírez and free kick in favor of León.
24 & # 39; Angulo is treated on the field by Atlas’s medical department, due to a hard collision with Mena.
20 & # 39; Foul against Mena, free kick in favor of León.
17 & # 39; Foul against Furch and free kick in favor of Atlas.
14 ‘Omar Fernández hits the goal and Santamaría manages to clear the ball.
11 & # 39; Mena hits the goal and the defense sends the ball to the corner kick.
8 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Atlas.
6 & # 39; Quiñones finishes close to Cota’s goal and the ball passed close by, the León is saved.
4 & # 39; Party paralyzed by problems of the Atlas fans.
2 & # 39; First side in favor of Atlas.
Atlas and León already face each other for the grand final of the Liga MX Apertura 2021.
Atlas Official Lineup!
Leon players already do precompetitive work.
Atlas players already do precompetitive jobs.
This is what the Jalisco stadium looks like a few minutes before the final of the Liga MX begins.
This was the arrival of Club León at the Jalisco stadium.
Leon’s official lineup!
This was the arrival of Atlas at the Jalisco stadium
This is what León’s dressing room looks like a few minutes before the final.
Atlas Summoned List!
The last time both teams met was on September 25. The ‘Rojinegros’ prevailed in local condition with goals from Anderson Santamaría and Diego Barbosa.
Atlas seeks to break a long championship drought. Since the 1950-1951 season, the ‘Foxes’ have not lifted a title. In addition, they reach the final after 22 years. In 1999, he lost in this instance to Toluca on penalties.
After the defeat, the coach of the ‘Rojinegros’, Diego Cocca, mentioned that he is psyched to reverse the result. “We made individual mistakes that cost us goals; I think we could have avoided at least a couple, but they happen. We talk to Camilo and he’s fine, calm down. Nothing happens. We are going to get up on the way back ”, he told the press.
For his part, Atlas must win by two goals or more to achieve the title. If he wins by a score of advantage, he will force penalties. However, in the event of a tie, they will be left empty handed.
The last time León won the Liga MX was in December 2020. La ‘Fiera’ defeated the Pumas in the final 3-1 on aggregate. On this occasion, he aims to celebrate his ninth title.
In the same way, Ángel Mena praised after scoring two goals. “He is an extraordinary footballer, for the national team. He is a great person and professional, I am happy with him and he has been important in these games. I am happy with the way in which it is provided for the team “he added.
Despite the victory, the Argentine strategist of the ‘Green Panzas’ considers that the key is still open. “The return will be a match that will have other condiments. We must see with what resources we can fight to lift the title. This series is not defined “, he declared to the press after beating Atlas last Wednesday.
The ‘Beasts’ start with a slight advantage after winning 3-2 in the first leg match. The cast led by Ariel Holan turned the score around with goals from Víctor Dávila (37 ′) and a double from Ángel Mena (78 ′ and 86 ′). Before, Luis Reyes (11 ′) and Julio Furch (65 ′) scored for the ‘Rojinegros’.
León asks for the support of his fans in the final against Atlas.
Atlas parodies with the figure of Homer Simpson prior to the final against León.
The last time León won the Liga MX was in December 2020. La ‘Fiera’ defeated the Pumas in the final 3-1 on aggregate. On this occasion, he aims to celebrate his ninth title.
Atlas vs. León: canals and where to see
The second leg of the Liga MX final between León and Atlas will be broadcast by TUDN, Univisión and Azteca 7 for Mexican territory. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute on the El Comercio website.
What time does Atlas vs. Lion
Peru: 9:15 p.m.
Mexico: 9:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:15 p.m.
Colombia: 9:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 10:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:45 p.m.
Chile: 11:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 p.m.
Argentina: 11:45 p.m.
Brazil: 11:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:45 p.m.
The other side of the coin is lived by Atlas, who is forced to turn the scoreboard to force the penalty shootout. The rojinegros will take to the field of the Jalisco Stadium with the sole objective of winning the duel against León by two or more goals and securing the title. In addition, Anderson Santamaría’s team will try to break a 70-year spell without winning Liga MX.
León knew how to turn the game around with the goals of Víctor Dávila (37 ′) and the double of Ángel Mena (78 ′ and 86 ′). Before, Luis Reyes (11 ′) and Julio Furch (65 ′) scored for Atlas, who despite opening the scoring, could not maintain his advantage and paid dearly for the mistakes made in the first final of the Liga MX.
León achieved an important victory against Atlas in the first leg of the Liga MX final and is only 90 minutes away from achieving glory. The second game is played this Sunday, December 12 at the Jalisco Stadium and the ‘Fiera’ part with a 3-2 advantage achieved at home. Know all the details here.
Welcome friends of Trade, to the online transmission of the match between Atlas vs. León for the final of Liga MX 2021!
The minute-by-minute transmission of the match between Atlas and León for the Liga MX final arrived here. Thank you very much, friends of El Comercio, for joining us!