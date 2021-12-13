Atlas is champion and Andrés Guardado went crazy before the eyes of all Mexico

After 70 years of drought in Liga MX, Atlas was once again crowned champion and Andrés Guarded celebrated the title from a distance from Europe.

December 13, 2021 08:12 hs

In a completely dramatic final, the hearts of all the fans in Mexico were paralyzed for a few minutes during the penalty shootout that would end up defining who would be the new national champion.

On the one hand, León came into this match with a slight advantage after having won the first leg 3-2. However, Atlas knew how to become strong at home on the return leg and thanks to Aldo Rocha’s goal in the second half he was able to force the shootout from twelve steps.

With two men expelled (Jean Meneses and Emmanuel Gigliotti), those from Guanajuato arrived at this definition extremely wounded and luck was not with them. At the time of defining, the spirit of Guadalajara prevailed 4-3 and it was worth cutting a 70-year drought without titles.

The streets of the city were filled to celebrate this long-awaited achievement, but the celebrations extended beyond the territory of Guadalajara, reaching Europe despite the great time difference that existed.

At dawn in Spain, Andrés Guardado closely followed every moment of the club in which he debuted and on social networks he showed all his madness when he was able to see how the second star was embroidered on the shield.

With a small computer at 4 in the morning (Seville time), the midfielder published images of how he saw the final meeting of those led by Diego Cocca: “How beautiful this is. Champion Atlas, ”he wrote.