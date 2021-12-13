Atlas searched for a Guardiola and found his Cocca in the desert

THE ANGELS — Atlas, champion. 70 years later. Almost 70 coaching cycles later. After almost 70 months of slavery with TV Azteca. 70 weeks after the presentation of Diego Cocca. And 70 days after submitting Chivas (0-1) in the tournament, he imposed his second scourge on him by lifting the Mx League Cup.

Atlas, champion. 70 years later. With few joyous stories; with so many Dantesque stories, but always under the divine shocking texture of the drama. “To the Atlas …!”, Well.

Refugio Ruiz / Getty Images

Because that mythical and mystical “Atlas …!” Is not an expression, it is not a slogan, it is not a slogan. In reality, it is a tribute, a lifestyle, a biography of the wicked foodie who chooses hardship over pleasure. It was, until this Sunday, an oath of allegiance to customary disillusionment and abstinence.

December 12, the day that Mexico is more Guadalupano than ever, the miracle of Tepeyac descended from Heaven to the Jalisco Stadium, and a #ChivaHermano, VIcente Fernández, decides to go as El Rey, rather than see the Atlas champion, without knowing that the most powerful tribute would come from the orfeón of 50 thousand red and black throats in the prelude to the Final Round Game.

And how did it all happen? How did the Atlas wake up from 70 years of slumber? The exploits on the court have practical explanations off it. Behind such feats, there are, inevitably, delicate decisions of the bureaucracy.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

Alejandro Irarragorri, had perpetrated Diego Cocca when presenting it with Santos Laguna years before. “It is the Guardiola of America”. It wanted to be a compliment, it ended up being a stigma.

He appealed again to the Argentine coach. If he had consummated an epic with the Racing de Avellaneda, I could do it with the Atlas.

Hector Vivas / Getty Images

Rafa Puente had a red balance and a broken balance. Seven defeats, a draw and a victory, removed him from the athletic command. Cocca took command. His diagnosis was punctual weeks later at Guard1anes 2020: “We attack well, but we define poorly and defend worse.”

Irarragorri had the solution in his portfolio: Julio Furch, Santos forward. He arrives at the Atlas in December, but in January he goes to the operating room: fractured left ankle. A plate, screws, and a long rehabilitation.

Then, Diego Cocca had started to build his Frankenstein with a very clear idea: defend.

“We arrived at a difficult time, this came from before. It is not that they had classified before, it was good and now it is bad. The team has been bad for a long time, the lack of goal is long ago, the lack of performance is long ago One comes with the expectation of improving. There are things that take time and others that take longer, “said the Argentine a few days after assuming command of the team.

From your arrival at the Atlas headquarters, Irarragorri repudiated the ritual of “A lo Atlas ..!”, as if it were the core curse that engendered those 70 years of idle vacation. Rafa Puente agreed: “That no longer exists,” he said, and the red and black parishioners turned their backs on him, because it was like taking away the guilty pleasure of going to the Jalisco Stadium every week with the crown of thorns.

Cocca tried to do it. He betrayed the red-black ancestry. Bland, ugly, boring game, without affinities with the legendary generations of #LaAcademia, # LosNiñosCatráticos or # LosAmigosDelBalón, terms that had curdled and sublimated in Ricardo LaVolpe’s finalist Atlas.

Thus, against its own canons, the Atlas began to take center stage. He returned to the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021. Puebla eliminates him.

And #Affliction? The scourge was still part of his life. Inhume and exhume your desires. Exhume and inhume your desires. A necrophilous cycle, then, very “Atlas …!”

The 2021 Apertura didn’t have a better face. That red-black profile, of drama and mourning, of blood and mystery, begins by harvesting, but between teams made of stubble: he defeats Pachuca and Juárez, and later, catatonic with fear, Diego Cocca celebrates losing only 1-0 to America.

Refugio Ruiz / Getty Images

Under disdain for a defensive team, with a desperate proposal not to lose, Atlas shows his main weapon: to keep the frame safe, and for this from the line of five, very deep, and with Camilo Vargas Between the three clubs, they would end up as the healthiest team at heart, with ten goals conceded, the same as América, although six points behind El Nido.

Atlas was starting to work. It did not captivate. It did not seduce. But, the slogan was not to mount a circus of chilling emotions and laughter, but a solid, granite team. Aldo Rocha, player of unfinished promises with León and Morelia, was taking center stage.

In addition, new blood was consolidated in Atlas: Diego Barbosa, Ian Jairo Torres and Jeremy Márquez, fruits of the house, would be decisive, maturing under the relentless demands of the team.

Meanwhile, while the brand new reinforcements such as Gonzalo Maroni and Franco Troyansky, would end up being tremendous fiascos, the other incorporated, arrived between skepticism and disdain, the Colombian Julián Quiñones, would end up being a key piece in the crowning of the Atlas. He made it clear, in his presentation.

“No one here knows Julián de Tigres, I no longer know him. I know the new Julian, who is in Atlas, right now it is time to raise my head, to gain that trust that I had lost in a long time, right now the coaching staff, the board of directors are giving it to me and the only thing left is to take advantage of it ” Quinones said.

Maroni and Troyansky? Smoke … and expensive. Very suspiciously expensive.

The pieces began to settle. “The Guardiola of America”, played very little Guardiola, but added points to finish second in the Table. Then, they began to believe, there, within those silent banshees dressed in red and black.

Because he played more for yawning than for yelling, but there was zero tolerance for mistakes, and a blessed opportunity to tease and harvest other people’s blunders. In colloquial terms: seeing the Atlas was not worth the price of the ticket.

And the road to the Final was rough. In addition, by then, facts and situations appeared that had already left a welt in the regular phase of Apertura 2021, but that would end up affecting the rise of Atlas in the Liguilla. Refereeing errors so spectacular, which led to suspicion, would sponsor Atlas. The Riestra brotherhood aggravated the scenario: José, as president of the Atlas, and Íñigo as general secretary of the FMF, and with ascendants on the Arbitration Commission.

It happened against Monterrey. It happened before Pumas. And it happened in Aldo Rocha’s goal in the Final against León, which involved 3-3 that extended the outcome to overtime., and then to the black hole of the white spot for penalties.

True, on the court, Atlas did his thing. At times, keeping the eyebrow of profile in his style of play, he was better than Rayados. And the same happened with Pumas, crouching, kicking, spasms, but ends up eliminating it.

The best exhibits in the Atlas would come in the Final. Spectacular game in the 3-2 that the Lion endows him, and a relentless deployment in the Vuelta, with balls on the posts and Rodolfo Cota emerging as an invulnerable goalkeeper, except for that controversial goal, which stinks out of place .

70 years later. Almost 70 technicians. 70 days after taking on Cocca. And in 70 days, two slaps to Chivas. Atlas, champion. And, again, the explanation that protects Cruz Azul and Los Rojinegros, in this 2021 of catharsis: the end justifies all means and all fears.

.

.

. . .

.