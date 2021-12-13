Atlas Vs. León: Club León would tie Cruz Azul if he is champion in this 2021 Apertura and would move away from Tigres and Pumas

In just nine years since his return to the First Division, the Club Leon has been placed in the Top 5 of the teams that have won the most championships in the MX League, and if he wins the title of Opening 2021, would equal Blue Cross and would approach Toluca.

Since he ascended to the Maximum Circuit in 2012, La Fiera has become one of the main animators of Aztec football, proof of this is the final this Sunday, the fifth since that year in which 10 years were forgotten in the ‘hell’.

Prior to the series for the title, which they star along with Atlas, the Greens boast a total of eight titles: 1947-1948, 1948-1949, 1951-1952, 1955-1956, 1991-1992, Opening 2013, Closing 2014 Y Guard1anes 2020.

Thus, they already surpassed teams of the so-called ‘big’, such as Pumas Y Tigers that up to now they have seven, and also to Pachuca, his ‘older brother’, who has six titles from the MX League in their cabinets.

In case of defeating the rojinegros in the duel this Sunday, although anything can happen in this type of series, La Fiera would reach nine Mexican football titles, with which not only would it move away a little more from Pumas Y Tigers, but would tie Blue Cross.

After more than 20 years without celebrating a title, La Maquina added its ninth cup in mid-2021. But that lonely fourth place that it occupies for now, it would have to be shared with La Fiera, which would reach nine as well.









In case of reaching this important figure, the Greens would catch up with the celestial but would also begin to nip on the heels of Toluca, current team of Ignacio Ambriz and which boasts 10 championships, but has not held a title for more or less 11 years.

It is important to note that the first two places in this table would remain unchanged, at least for now, since the America club Y Chivas, with 13 and 12 titles respectively, still have a few cups of advantage over their closest competitors, although La Fiera has already shown that it is flying to join this select group.