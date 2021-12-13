Atlas youths celebrated the League title with rudeness

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 13.12.2021 01:23:17





Jairo torres, Jesus Angulo Y Angel Marquez became the banner of the Atlas and tonight they celebrated their first title with the Rojinegros after beating Lion In a penalty shootout, the three players were euphoric in front of the television cameras.

“I’m very happy, the whore who gave birth to them,” he said. Angle between screams.

In emotion, towers He accompanied his friend and confessed that he was still incredulous at what had happened.

“We still don’t believe it, we are the best. Twenty does not fall to us, ”he said.

Of course, the footballer recognized the rival and the superiority that the Foxes had to be awarded the star of this Opening 2021 and break the long drought of titles that added 70 years.

“We were superior, we had to put it in. Lion he was a worthy rival ”.

Regarding the complexity of the series that was carried up to the penalty shootout, Marquez He stressed that this was how it had to be to obtain the second title in athletic history.

“It had to be like that, it is for the fans who encouraged us and gave us forward.”

To end, Angle once showed his euphoria by shouting and recognizing the level of Camilo Vargas under the three sticks.

“Camilo he is a pistol, he is the best in the league and there is no doubt about that ”, he told TUDN.