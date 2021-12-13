Bad Bunny’s passionate kiss with his girlfriend in full concert that goes around the world

Bad Bunny returned to his native country in the last hours to offer a concert that will undoubtedly be remembered by him, by his family and also by his followers, the same ones who have been commenting on one of the most viral moments on social networks. In the middle of the concert he offered this Sunday at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, the Puerto Rican singer decided to approach one of the sides of the stage, where his partner was waiting for him. the influencer Gabriela Belingeri.

A movie kiss in the middle of the concert



The artist is one of the most mediatic internationally, and it is that during the last years not only has managed to break into the music industry based on successes and awards if not also consolidate his fame, being already an icon of the Latin American music industry. Much has been said in addition to his romantic relationships, although the truth is that this situation changed months ago, when his relationship with the influencer also Puerto Rican.

Since then, both have already posed together in the galas that the artist has recently attended and the identity of this young woman has been made known even more. influencer 27 years old, who has no less than 1.8 million followers on social networks. “Bad Bunny has time for his girlfriend in the middle of a concert, I’m not satisfied with less“have been some of the phrases that have been read in the last hours, and it is that the millions of followers of the singer have applauded the gesture he had with her in the middle of his concert.

On the side of the stage Gabriela was there, with whom he starred in an intense and romantic kiss that unleashed the madness of the spectators and that is sweeping social networks. This moment of the concert is already going around the world, also motivating the healthy envy of his followers: “The only woman I envy is Gabriela.” Without a doubt, with this gesture, they are confirmed as one of the most media and beloved couples of the moment.