Bad Bunny’s second concert full of many surprises

The second meeting of the urban exponent Bad Bunny with his loyal fans in his concert “P FKN R” at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan was just as the artist conceptualized it.

The organizational chaos of the first day of the show, which caused the concert to start more than four hours late and a disastrous conglomeration in the tents outside the stadium, was not repeated in the second musical appointment of the most listened to Latin artist in the world.

Correcting the errors was a priority for the Puerto Rican interpreter who made history tonight by completing his two concerts with a total attendance of 100,000 people, some 70,000 at the stadium and another 30,000 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot simultaneously.

Without setbacks the entrance for the second concert of Bad Bunny

The concert began at 10:15 pm with the interpretation of the cuatrista Fabiola Cruz and a young troubadour. The Bad Rabbit extended his show past three hours of repertoire.

Like the first night, the artist exhorted the thousands of fans to avoid any tragedy and to behave in a high capacity in a crowded venue. Only a section of the stands at the top remained empty.

“Good night Puerto Rico. Thanks for being on this second night. Thanks for supporting my music. I’m here for you, he swore. How many came to have a good time? ”Were the rag’s first words to the audience.

The artist took the opportunity to highlight Puerto Rican culture, send a message against gender violence and was proud to represent Puerto Rico in the world. For him, as he said, each achievement of his is an “achievement of Puerto Rico.” Throughout the evening, the Bad Rabbit was thanking the audience over and over again with: “Thank you Puerto Rico.”

Here’s a look at some of the memorable moments from the second show.

The opening audiovisual piece of the concert, which was directed by the filmmaker Arí Maniel Cruz, is undoubtedly one of the great successes of the concert. It is a tribute to the greatness of Puerto Ricans, where Bad Bunny highlights the essence and strength of our country. The opening was written by Bad Bunny’s fellow man from Vega Baja, the Puerto Rican journalist Hermes Ayala. There is no way not to get excited when seeing the visual and narrative work that highlights the collective of national pride.

The first theme Bab Bunny opened his concert with the theme “8/25” immediately causing the audience to delirium. The urban exponent appeared dressed in black wearing a black skirt.

“Everyone in PR knows who the tough guy is,” he shouted at the end of the song in the midst of a collective euphoria.

The interpretation of the song “Maldita poverty” in addition to demonstrating his musical exploration with the approach to the alternative genre, was the ideal space for the artist to remember that “I became poor and I am still poor at heart”. One of the great successes of Bad Bunny in his meteoric career has been to emphasize that he comes from a lower middle class family and that he has never forgotten his roots in Vega Baja.

The hits “Last night” and “Making you love me”, “I dog alone”, “I’m at my peak” were run from start to finish by a “sea” of people who kept toast for almost three hours concert.

The first guest was the singer-songwriter Kany García, who accompanied the protagonist of the night with the song “Estrellas”. Kany said goodbye with the fervor of the public, but not before celebrating the survival and diversity of society.

Jumping and singing.

The tracks “120 mph” and “Bichiyal” were reminiscent of the multi-Grammy, Latin Grammy and Bill board winning street artist’s hallmark. The fans lived those songs with passion like “Callaíta”.

The entrance of his colleague Jhay Cortez unleashed the frenzy of the public with the hits “Dákiti” and “Como se feels”. Literally the stadium was jumping from the stands to the arena. It was one of the highlights of the show.

Immediately afterwards, the Colombian J Balvin appeared to interpret “The song.” The audience received the colleague of the Bad Rabbit who recorded the production “Oasis” together, between shouts. Together they performed “Qué pretendes” and then the Puerto Rican Nio García joined in and the three of them sang the hit “AM”.

Another of the memorable moments was the appearance of Daddy Yankee as it was an ecstasy for the audience who screamed the entire performance of “La Santa”. Bad Bunny proclaimed the respect and admiration he professes for “Big Boss”.

For this second night, the Panamanian Sech had two performances on stage. However, one of the most anticipated was Arcángel who came up with the song P FKN R ”. The stadium wanted to fall and the energy of the audience was still active despite the fact that “La Maravilla” entered the third hour of the show.

The element of surprise came with the song “It is cab … to be me” that Bad Bunny sang on top of a truck wagon on stage, inspired by the cover of the album “The last tour of the world” (2020).

The vehicle was directed towards the front of the stage and Bad Bunny achieved the unthinkable. The artist René Pérez appeared to accompany him and move him to tears by giving a special “bag” that Benito Martínez Ocasio hung around his neck. Bad Bunny explained that Residente came exclusively to the show, for which Pérez thanked him by giving him a gift that “is not Gucci, but is special.

Bad Bunny’s emotion was so great that he was about to cry. It was the most emotional moment of the night. Together they performed “Ojalai” and “Atrévete Te Te”.

It should be noted that Residente participated as one of the invited artists along with J Balvin with whom he starred in a media controversy over the recent celebration of the Grammy Awards. Balvin and Pérez were not together on stage, but they coincided in the space set aside for the artists.

For those who attended the concert, the visuals and screenings were one of the best parts of the show. They were of the highest technology and provided an impressive proximity and visibility from any corner of the stadium.

Fireworks were a recurring element of the show. However, in the song “Tú mama” the pyrotechnics was the protagonist, as in the closing of the show by the song “Safaera”.