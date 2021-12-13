Barça already knows its rival in the Europa League

Nyon, Switzerland.

FC Barcelona, ​​’relegated’ from the Champions League to the Europa League after their last defeat in Munich, will have a tough confrontation in the round of 32 against the Italian Napoli, according to the draw held this Monday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon ( Swiss). With Andrés Palop, former Sevilla goalkeeper, as ambassador for the final that will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Xavi Hernández’s team was played by one of the least desired rivals who, despite this campaign, seems to be performing at a lower level. He was second in group C after Spartak Moscow after a difficult triumph against Leicester (3-2) and in the Italian Serie A he has lost some ground compared to the new leader, Inter, after chaining a draw and two defeats.

They are two clubs, on the other hand, linked by being part of the career of Diego Armando Maradona, who went from Barcelona to Napoli, where he made history. In fact, the San Paolo stadium is now called the ‘Pelusa’. Sevilla, king of the competition with six titles, face a participation in the Europa League again after suffering the disappointment of not progressing in the Champions League. Turned the page, the illusion focuses on enlarging its history, plus the year in which its stadium is going to host the final. To open his mouth he will meet Dinamo Zagreb, an affordable rival, which nevertheless took second place in Group H thanks to a victory in the last match in the fiefdom of West Ham in England.