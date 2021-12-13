Barça already knows its rival in the Europa League

Nyon, Switzerland.
FC Barcelona, ’relegated’ from the Champions League to the Europa League after their last defeat in Munich, will have a tough confrontation in the round of 32 against the Italian Napoli, according to the draw held this Monday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon ( Swiss).
With Andrés Palop, former Sevilla goalkeeper, as ambassador for the final that will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Xavi Hernández’s team was played by one of the least desired rivals who, despite this campaign, seems to be performing at a lower level.
He was second in group C after Spartak Moscow after a difficult triumph against Leicester (3-2) and in the Italian Serie A he has lost some ground compared to the new leader, Inter, after chaining a draw and two defeats.
They are two clubs, on the other hand, linked by being part of the career of Diego Armando Maradona, who went from Barcelona to Napoli, where he made history. In fact, the San Paolo stadium is now called the ‘Pelusa’.
Sevilla, king of the competition with six titles, face a participation in the Europa League again after suffering the disappointment of not progressing in the Champions League. Turned the page, the illusion focuses on enlarging its history, plus the year in which its stadium is going to host the final.
To open his mouth he will meet Dinamo Zagreb, an affordable rival, which nevertheless took second place in Group H thanks to a victory in the last match in the fiefdom of West Ham in England.
The other two Spanish teams, Betis and Real Sociedad, who passed as second in their groups, have rivals of greater theoretical importance in Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig. Your starting advantage will be playing the second leg at home.
The Russian team won this competition in 2008 and the German team has been one of the teams that has progressed the most in recent years, although this season is leaving notable doubts regarding their performance and even has Domenico Tedesco as a new coach replacing Jesse. Marsch.
Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund will face the Scottish Rangers to confirm their title contender status, the surprising Sheriff Tiraspol against Portuguese Braga and Porto and Lazio are in for a balanced tie given the potential of both teams.
THE DUELS OF THE EUROPE LEAGUE:
Sevilla (ESP) – Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Atalanta (ITA) – Olympiacos (GRE)
RB Leipzig (GER) – Real Sociedad (ESP)
Barcelona (ESP) – Napoli (ITA)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) – Betis (ESP)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Rangers (ESC)
Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) – Braga (POR)
Porto (POR) – Lazio (ITA)
The matches will be played on February 17 and 24
The following teams have already qualified for the round of 16, as first in the Europa League group: Red Star (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco ( FRA), Spartak Moscow (RUS) and West Ham (ING).
The draw for the round of 16 will take place on February 25.