BASEBALL – Yunesky Maya shot very well and the Eagles blanked the Bulls

Yunesky Maya threw perfect for 6.2 innings, achieved his 300 strikeout on Dominican ball, and the Águilas Cibaeñas took an important step towards qualifying by defeating the Toros del Este 2-0, in a match held on Sunday at the Cibao Stadium.

For the Aguiluchos it was their 19th win with 17 losses, while the Bulls left their mark at 13-23.

The victory was for Maya (3-3), the defeat for Bryan Abreu (1-3) and the save for Naftalí Feliz (7).

The harriers made the winning runs early and stepped on the plate in the first inning, on a single by Leody Taveras, stole the second and anchored at third on a catcher error, scoring on a ground ball to first by Juan Lagares.

The yellows returned to the charge in the second chapter. Orlando Calixte negotiated four bad, Danny Santana flied out to left field, Melky Cabrera struck out, Francisco Peña fired shrapnel to the center, Calixte scoring on an error on the pitcher’s shot on Ramón Torres’s hit-ball.

YUNESKY MAYA INTRATABLE

Maya opened for the locals, having strikeout 300 in her sights, a figure for which there were 3. In the second inning he struck out Alejandro Mejía to get to 2 and his continuity was questioned since the game was stopped by rain.

An hour later, the Mayan Warrior came out to warm up to continue his work and in the fourth fanned Abraham Almonte to put the number 299.

As is her custom, Maya came out for the fifth inning and struck out Christian Adames for the 300th career series regular on Dominican baseball, while completing five innings without allowing a hit.

When Maya left the box, receiver Francisco Peña ran to hand him the ball and all his teammates came to congratulate him and the audience gave him a long standing applause. Maya came out for sixth and quickly fanned Steven Moya to cross to 301 strikeouts and retired two more batters to maintain the no-hitter.

The Cuban ran from the dugout to the box for the seventh inning, retired the first batter, struck out Esteury Ruiz, but Miguel Andújar hit the Toros’ first single, ending the perfect game.

At that time, the leader Félix Fermín decided to replace him after an extraordinary job. In total, El Guerrero worked 6.2 innings, faced 21 batters, allowed no runs, a single hit, did not walk away and struck out three opponents.