BBVA Switzerland adds ether to its crypto custody and sale service By Investing.com

Investing.com – BBVA (MC 🙂 Switzerland’s crypto asset service, which began operating for all clients last June, has taken a new step with the addition of ether to the investment portfolio. In this way, BBVA Switzerland’s private banking clients, and clients with a New Gen account, will be able to manage both bitcoins and this cryptocurrency. From the BBVA ‘app’ these crypto assets can be viewed as well as the rest of traditional investments. In addition, they can be automatically converted to euros, dollars or any Fiat currency.
BBVA Switzerland is positioned as the first traditional bank in Europe to incorporate ether into its service.
“We have decided to incorporate ether into our cryptoactive wallet because, together with, they are the protocols that arouse the greatest interest in investors; at the same time that they offer us all the guarantees to comply with the regulation ”, assures Alfonso Gómez, CEO of BBVA Switzerland.
ince the commercial launch of BBVA Switzerland’s new crypto asset custody service, it has been well received by private banking clients and new investors who choose to personally manage their portfolios through New Gen. The greatest demand comes from investors who want to diversify their portfolios, from individual clients, ‘family offices’ to institutional investors.
By geography, BBVA highlights the countries of Latin America, where there is a lot of interest in investing in all types of crypto assets, but also in Europe and Turkey.
BBVA Switzerland’s objective is to continue expanding the portfolio of digital assets in the coming months. With this innovative offer, BBVA is positioned as a benchmark entity in the adoption of blockchain technology, thus facilitating investment for its clients in this new digital field.
At the moment, BBVA offers this new service to Switzerland because it has a very advanced ‘blockchain’ ecosystem, where there is clear regulation and great adoption of these digital assets. Its extension to new countries or other types of customers will depend on whether the markets meet the appropriate conditions in terms of maturity, demand and regulation.
