BBVA Switzerland adds ether to its crypto custody and sale service By Investing.com

Investing.com – BBVA (MC 🙂 Switzerland’s crypto asset service, which began operating for all clients last June, has taken a new step with the addition of ether to the investment portfolio. In this way, BBVA Switzerland’s private banking clients, and clients with a New Gen account, will be able to manage both bitcoins and this cryptocurrency. From the BBVA ‘app’ these crypto assets can be viewed as well as the rest of traditional investments. In addition, they can be automatically converted to euros, dollars or any Fiat currency.

BBVA Switzerland is positioned as the first traditional bank in Europe to incorporate ether into its service.

“We have decided to incorporate ether into our cryptoactive wallet because, together with, they are the protocols that arouse the greatest interest in investors; at the same time that they offer us all the guarantees to comply with the regulation ”, assures Alfonso Gómez, CEO of BBVA Switzerland.