Being arrested drunk in NYC could cost $ 10,000

NEW YORK.- Being stopped drunk or drinking alcohol while driving in this city could cost the driver about $ 10,000 if there are no victims, in addition to countless other expenses and wasted time going to court and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), as well as the seizure of the vehicle.

If you drink or take any illegal substance and drive, you risk your life and the lives of others, indicate the authorities.

Each offender for driving under the influence of alcohol or prohibited substances will have to buy car insurance from the risk group. Premiums for this group are typically 3 times higher than for other drivers.

This is based on the fact that the infraction is free of accident, because if there was a traffic accident, there are more costs: not only for other laws that have been violated, but also for damages to the vehicle, other properties and, in the worst of the cases. cases, to people.

In a recent study, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an agency that is part of the Department of Transportation and its mission is “Save lives, prevent injuries and reduce vehicle accidents,” found that 16% of weekend night drivers (approximately one in six) test positive for illicit drugs.

For this month of December, as it is the month with the highest consumption of alcoholic beverages, the New York police are doubling down in the different roads and counties the routine checks against drivers.

The officers will be focused on monitoring the drivers to stop them and give them sobriety tests, so that no one is put in danger on the roads.

Officers will also search for minors who use alcohol, speeding, and anyone who is texting and driving.

Statistics indicate that drunk drivers cause more than 17,000 deaths a year in the United States, equivalent to 310 funerals per week or one death every 30 minutes.

In New York State, just over 30% of fatal accidents are alcohol related. There is also an injury every 2 minutes associated with drunk driving.