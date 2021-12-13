Belinda and Nodal with noble gesture to children, they steal their hearts

Belinda and Christian Nodal as Santa Claus, make children happy | Instagram

Belinda would once again show her sensitive and charitable side by going with several children to whom she would bring a little joy this Christmas, like Santa Claus, the “naturalized mexican“She would arrive accompanied by her boyfriend, Christian Nodal.

The singer, Belinda, who started in the world of acting just at the age of ten, when she made her debut in children’s productions such as “Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002) to mention a few, decided to carry out a noble gesture in the midst of the dates that are lived in which many children would expect a gift from Christmas.

The “social media celebrity“and particularly on Instagram where to date Belinda Peregrín Schüll already has 14.4 million subscribers, has shown on various occasions the noble heart that characterizes her, which was captured in a recent video from her Instagram account.

The “composer“and” pianist “, he would have expressed feeling” happy “to have brought smiles among Mexican children.

Today was an incredible day, seeing them smile makes me very happy, said the famous blonde.

Belinda and Christian Nodal as Santa Claus, make children happy. Photo: Instagram Capture



In the images of the clip, “Beli” appears in front of a table full of toys, which gave a bit of joy to all the children with whom she subsequently “Princess of Latin Pop“he let himself be captured in a snapshot.

The “belifans” would not take long to react to the noble work that the Netflix actress decided to carry out and between several comments and countless likes, Belinda received a great love back from her fans.

Thanks for your support!!! What pride to be your Fan, You have the most beautiful heart, My Queen doing her thing, being an excellent human being with a great heart, My Beli what a beautiful heart, They have a huge heart, God multiply everything they give, They are the more beautiful, Thank you for your support !!!, Thank you for making those children so happy and being a great example for all of us who have the opportunity to do these beautiful acts, we love them, Thank you for your support !!! They are the best without a doubt, I love you my Beli, you are a wonderful and kind being, you deserve all the good things in the universe, read in the comments.

Although Belinda’s fiancé, with whom the “businesswoman” got engaged during the month of May, did not appear in the video, it transpired that the “Mexican regional” was also part of this project, since they also refer, he has become the partner inseparable from the “former judge of La Voz“.

According to versions, the acclaimed couple, whom users call “Los Nodeli”, would have wanted to collaborate with this work that has exalted them and have even more won the hearts of an increasing number of fans.