Bitcoin price falls below $ 47,000 as stocks and cryptocurrencies gear up for the FOMC meeting this week

The () bulls are back on the defensive after the breakout momentum that put the price above $ 50,000 at the weekend evaporated and dragged the price below $ 47,000. Analysts say the slight pullback in equity markets and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting are the main reasons for today’s slide with some suggesting that a new visit to the swing low at $ 42,000 could be within the possibilities.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView Here’s what analysts are saying about Bitcoin’s current price action and what they expect in the near term.

Fed tapering talks put pressure on the market The headwinds that BTC is currently facing are largely influenced by regulatory issues in the United States, as highlighted in a recent Delphi Digital report, which notes that ” the latest tightening of world policy makers and the Fed tapering have already caused a correction in the markets. “

