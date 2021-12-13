Alejandro Zala, Country Manager of Bitpanda Spain, shared with Cointelegraph en Español a new analysis on the cryptocurrency market, based on what happened last week that has not been extremely positive, as the cryptocurrency market experienced another general drop, similar to that of May

Bitcoin’s third biggest drop in 2021

According to Zala, Fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 added fuel to the fire, while overlevered positions increased volatility and wiped out most positions in the market within hours. “On the morning of last Saturday alone, around 1.8 billion euros were settled, causing an intraday correction of around 20% in most liquid crypto assets, while smaller-cap altcoins fell further.” mentioned.

“Bitcoin has been trading at the low of 37,000 euros, down 21% last Saturday, which was the third strongest overnight drop in 2021. Despite the recovery since the crash on Friday, December 3 at the overnight, the price of BTC dropped more than 10% last week and about 30% from its all-time high. “ added.

A fall similar to that of May

In this opportunity Zala stressed that the cryptocurrency market is still largely led by the price movements of Bitcoin, and Ethereum also helping to dictate the overall market. “Every great movement of these two assets is reflected in the market for altcoins, with greater volatility.” commented.

He also highlighted that there are similarities to the market crash in May, when Bitcoin lost close to 50% from top to bottom and other altcoins followed in the decline. “The market quickly rebounded from lows and recovered most of the losses in less than three months. As in the recent slide, overleveraged positions increased volatility and wiped out most long positions. The market needs some time to recover in these situations and the intraday charts are still volatile, but in the upper time frame it is still bullish. ” Zala added.

Altcoins follow the downtrend

“Most of the other major cryptocurrencies have also fallen sharply, according to him, around 250 billion euros of value have been lost in one week.” Zala stressed.

Cardano

Zala highlights that even though ADA is trading around 1.2 euros and has lost 20% in the last week, the fundamentals of the network continue to strengthen, as it has recently deployed its first DEX – SundaeSwap in its testnet. “The daily candle wicks suggest that buyers have the upper hand, and with the momentum indicator of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at the bottom, ADA appears poised to turn from bearish to bullish in the future. next.” commented.

“A total of 33,085,775,493 ADAs are staked on the network, representing 72% of the total supply in circulation, keeping Cardano as one of the largest test-bet blockchains.” added.

Chainlink

On the other hand, Zala mentions, “LINK has fallen almost 60% from its November peak of 33 euros. The price found support at the 16.6 euro level and quickly rallied by 20%. Chainlink (LINK) is currently the 21st cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of € 9 billion. ”

It also positively highlighted the news that Chainlink Labs has announced that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has joined the organization as a strategic advisor.. Schmidt was CEO and president of Google from 2001 to 2011 and technical advisor to the search engine’s parent company, Alphabet, from 2018 to 2020.

Polkadot

“DOT bounced off its strong support at € 22, a level already defended by the bulls three times in September. Polkadot’s price quickly recovered some of the losses and is now trading at around 26 euros. ” Zala added.

Ethereum reached its highest value against Bitcoin since February 2018

“Ethereum fell along with the broader market, but quickly recouped some of the losses. The price fell to 3,000 euros but rallied back above the 3,520 euro support line, printing a large daily candle wick. ETH is down 15% from the December high of € 4,200. ” Zala mentioned.

By last, About ETH, Zala has highlighted that it continued to gain value against BTC reaching over 0.080 BTC, reaching the highest value against Bitcoin since February 2018. “The data shows that the balance of the ETH exchanges is in the minimum of the last 3 years, which is generally a bullish signal for assets. It is currently trading at 0.087 BTC, however the pair peaked in June 2017, when ETH was trading at 0.155 BTC. ” concluded.

(Clarification: This material is intended to be a comment on economic or market conditions and does not constitute a financial analysis or recommendation. The analysis presented here corresponds to Bitpanda’s Country Manager in Spain and under no circumstances is it an investment recommendation from Cointelegraph. Anyone, before investing, should do their own research and is responsible for their own decisions).

