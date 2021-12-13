Britain faces a ‘tidal wave’ from the omicron variant of the coronavirus

London – The first Minister Boris johnson He warned on Sunday that Britain was facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccines to strengthen people’s defenses.

In televised remarks, Johnson said that everyone 18 and older will be offered a third injection of the vaccine by the end of this month in response to the “emergency” by the omicron. The previous term expired at the end of January.

The premier noted that cases of this highly contagious variant are doubling every two to three days in Britain, and “an omicron surge is coming.”

“I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of the vaccine are simply not enough to provide the level of protection we all need.”Johnson said. “But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all raise our level of protection again.”

He announced a “national mission” to deliver the booster doses, with temporary vaccination centers and relentless support from military planning crews and thousands of volunteer vaccinators.

Johnson’s December 31 deadline is for England. The other four nations that make up the United Kingdom – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – also plan to accelerate their vaccination campaigns.

Britain’s Health Safety Agency says existing vaccines appear less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in patients exposed to the omicron variant, although preliminary data show that effectiveness appears to increase to between 70% and 75% after a third dose.

Over 80% of people over the age of 12 in Britain have received two doses of the vaccine, and 40% of adults have three doses. Applying the rest of the boosters over the next three weeks will be a daunting task, requiring nearly a million injections a day. Johnson acknowledged that many of the routine medical procedures would have to be postponed in order to meet the goal.

Johnson made his announcement hours after the government raised the country’s official coronavirus alert level, warning that the rapid spread of the omicron variant has put Britain in dangerous territory.

Health authorities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland noted that the spread of the highly contagious mutation “adds to the increasing additional risk to the public and medical services” at a time when COVID-19 infections are already they are generalized. They recommended raising the alert level from three to four on a scale of five. The fifth level indicates that the authorities believe that the health system is about to saturate.